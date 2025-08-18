Global Infrastructure Partners To Acquire 49.99% Interest In Eni CCUS

(RTTNews) - Global Infrastructure Partners, a part of BlackRock, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 49.99% interest in Eni CCUS Holding, a global platform in the carbon capture, utilization, and storage sector. Eni CCUS currently encompasses the Liverpool Bay and Bacton projects in the UK, the L10 project in the Netherlands and has the option to participate in the Ravenna CCS project in Italy.

Eni's CEO, Claudio Descalzi, said: "The decision to consolidate our CCUS global portfolio into a dedicated entity, and the entry of GIP as a strategic partner, will further enhance our ability to deliver large-scale, technically advanced decarbonization solutions."

