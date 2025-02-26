Global Industrial Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Decrease Y/Y

Global Industrial Company GIC reported earnings of 27 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2024 and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 28 cents. The bottom line decreased 32.5% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 40 cents per share.



Global Industrial recorded net sales of $302 million in the reported quarter, down 5.6% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $306 million.

Global Industrial’s Q4 Gross Margin Remains Flat Y/Y

The cost of sales amounted to $200 million in the fourth quarter, down 5.6% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The gross profit totaled $102 million, 5.5% lower than the year-ago quarter’s $108 million. The gross margin was 33.8% during the reported quarter, flat year over year.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 1.2% year over year to $88 million. The operating profit was $14.5 million in the quarter under review in comparison with the year-ago quarter’s $21.4 million. The operating margin was 4.8% compared with 6.7% reported in the year-ago quarter.

GIC Q4 Cash Position

The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $45 million as of Dec. 31, 2024, in comparison with $34 million as of Dec. 31, 2023. The company generated around $50 million in cash from operating activities in fiscal 2024 compared with $112 million in 2024.



GIC’s board has approved a dividend of 26 cents per share. The dividend will be paid on March 17, 2024, to its shareholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2024.

Global Industrial’s Fiscal 2024 Results

Global Industrial’s earnings per share declined 14% year over year to $1.58 in 2024 and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59. Total revenues increased 3.3% year over year to a record $1.32 billion, in line with the consensus estimate. Excluding the contribution from Indoff, which was acquired on May 19, 2023, GIC’s sales fell 0.6% year over year. Average daily sales were down 0.5%. The downside was due to the continued weakness in GIC’s core small and medium-sized business customer base.

GIC’s Stock Price Performance

Global Industrial’s shares have lost 43.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 8% fall.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Global Industrial’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



GIC’s Peer Performances

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. MSM reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended on Nov. 30, 2024) adjusted earnings per share of 86 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73 cents.



The bottom line marked a 31% plunge from earnings of $1.25 in the year-ago quarter. The downfall was attributed to lower sales, higher operating expenses and elevated interest expenses.



MSM generated sales of $928.5 million in the quarter under review, down 2.7% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues were impacted by weak demand, unfavorable foreign exchange impacts and negative impacts of pricing. The top line, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $905 million.



W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW has reported adjusted earnings per share of $9.71 in fourth-quarter 2024, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.75. Grainger restated EPS for the fourth quarter of 2023 to $7.89, including the adjustment for the loss on the sale of Grainger's subsidiary, E&R Industrial Sales, Inc., completed in that quarter. GWW previously reported adjusted EPS of $8.33 for the quarter, which excluded the impacts of the sale.



Grainger’s quarterly sales rose 5.9% year over year to $4.23 billion. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.24 billion. Daily sales increased 4.2% from the prior-year quarter. We predicted daily sales to increase 3.8%.



Hillenbrand, Inc. HI has reported adjusted earnings per share of 56 cents in the first-quarter of fiscal 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents. HI posted earnings of 69 cents in the year-ago quarter.



The company posted sales of $707 million, compared with the prior quarter’s $773 million. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $695 million.

