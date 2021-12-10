Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) shareholders have earned a 50% CAGR over the last five years

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. Just think about the savvy investors who held Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC) shares for the last five years, while they gained 355%. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. On top of that, the share price is up 14% in about a quarter.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last half decade, Global Industrial became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:GIC Earnings Per Share Growth December 10th 2021

We know that Global Industrial has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Global Industrial will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Global Industrial, it has a TSR of 657% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Global Industrial's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 23%. We should note here that the five-year TSR is more impressive, at 50% per year. More recently, the share price growth has slowed. But it has to be said the overall picture is one of good long term and short term performance. Arguably that makes Global Industrial a stock worth watching. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Global Industrial better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Global Industrial you should be aware of.

Of course Global Industrial may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

