Is Global Industrial Company (GIC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Global Industrial Company (GIC). GIC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 17.59, while its industry has an average P/E of 29.41. Over the past 52 weeks, GIC's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.37 and as low as 12.08, with a median of 15.07.

GIC is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.10. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. GIC's industry has an average PEG of 2.03 right now. Over the last 12 months, GIC's PEG has been as high as 1.21 and as low as 0.76, with a median of 0.94.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. GIC has a P/S ratio of 0.92. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.34.

Finally, we should also recognize that GIC has a P/CF ratio of 18.76. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 52.83. Within the past 12 months, GIC's P/CF has been as high as 20.01 and as low as 11.73, with a median of 14.47.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Global Industrial Company's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that GIC is an impressive value stock right now.

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Global Industrial Company (GIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.