Is Global Industrial Company (GIC) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Global Industrial (GIC) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Global Industrial is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 182 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Global Industrial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIC's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, GIC has returned 16.6% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 15.8%. This shows that Global Industrial is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Gorman-Rupp (GRC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 59.1%.

For Gorman-Rupp, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 15.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Global Industrial is a member of the Industrial Services industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #174 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3% so far this year, meaning that GIC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Gorman-Rupp falls under the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this industry has 42 stocks and is ranked #147. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +11.3%.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Global Industrial and Gorman-Rupp. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Global Industrial Company (GIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (GRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.