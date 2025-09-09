Is Global Industrial Company (GIC) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Global Industrial (GIC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Global Industrial is one of 189 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Global Industrial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIC's full-year earnings has moved 16.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, GIC has gained about 55.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 6.9% on average. This means that Global Industrial is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Gorman-Rupp (GRC) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13.3%.

In Gorman-Rupp's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Global Industrial is a member of the Industrial Services industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.6% so far this year, meaning that GIC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Gorman-Rupp falls under the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #48. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.3%.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Global Industrial and Gorman-Rupp as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

