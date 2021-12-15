Global Industrial Company (GIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

Global Industrial Company (GIC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $39.85, the dividend yield is 30.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GIC was $39.85, representing a -13.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.97 and a 23.03% increase over the 52 week low of $32.39.

GIC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). GIC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.98. Zacks Investment Research reports GIC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.98%, compared to an industry average of 25%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the gic Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.