GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL CO Earnings Results: $GIC Reports Quarterly Earnings

GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL CO ($GIC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, beating estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $321,000,000, beating estimates of $310,217,460 by $10,782,540.

GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL CO Insider Trading Activity

GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL CO insiders have traded $GIC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRUCE LEEDS (Vice Chairman) sold 5,840 shares for an estimated $165,161

RICHARD LEEDS (Executive Chairman) sold 5,840 shares for an estimated $165,161

GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL CO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL CO stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL CO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GIC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GIC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS R. SUOZZI sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.

