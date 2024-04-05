From Zaibatsu to Keiretsu — and Now Something New

By Tony Jacoby

Portfolio Manager



December 9, 1948, seven years and one day after the United States’ declaration of war on the Empire of Japan, Major General Frank McCoy, Chairman of the Far Eastern Commission, addresses fellow delegates of the Allied Powers on the concentration of economic power in Japan. The Far Eastern Commission (FEC) was established as a mostly ceremonial mechanism for the Allied Powers to recommend policy regarding the Occupation of Japan to the Supreme Commander for the Allied Powers, General Douglas MacArthur. McCoy’s remarks aimed to clarify the United States’ stance on a memo known as FEC-230, which laid out a plan for the democratization of the Japanese economy through the dissolution of powerful family controlled conglomerates known as the ‘Zaibatsu’. In measured terms, McCoy affirmed that dismantling Japan’s industrial combines remained a core objective of the Occupation, but that the detailed blueprint to do so had been withdrawn as no longer necessary.1

Influenced by New Deal antitrust thinking, Occupation officials made the dissolution of the zaibatsu a core pillar of early policy. They believed that prewar Japan’s concentration of finance and industry in a handful of family controlled conglomerates had interbred economic power with militarism. Breaking up these combines through asset seizures and forced divestitures was therefore seen as essential to fostering a democratic middle class and preventing the reemergence of authoritarian control; a framework formalized in FEC-230. By the end of 1948 however, amid lingering labor unrest, advancing Communist victories in China, fragile Japanese economy, and growing pressure from American business interests, Washington began to reconsider whether economic deconcentration and economic recovery could proceed in tandem. On December 10, the United States delivered a new memorandum to the FEC calling for urgent economic stabilization. The emphasis had shifted. The Occupation was no longer primarily about dismantling a defeated adversary, but about rebuilding a viable ally in Asia.2

The policy reversal of the late 40’s, which would come to be known “Reverse Course”, set the stage for what would emerge over the following decades. With the signing of the San Francisco Peace Treaty in 1951, Japan formally reentered the global economy and the institutional foundations laid during the Occupation began to evolve. The dismantling of the zaibatsu had dispersed ownership, but control increasingly consolidated around banks and corporate managers, giving rise to loosely affiliated industrial networks known as keiretsu. Bound together through cross-shareholdings and anchored by a main-bank system, these alliances provided stable financing and protection from hostile takeovers, enabling long-term industrial planning that helped power Japan’s extraordinary post Occupation growth. By the late twentieth century, however, the same structure that had delivered stability began to suppress renewal. Cross-shareholdings shielded management from shareholder pressure, capital became trapped inside sprawling corporate groups, and when Japan’s asset bubble collapsed in the early 1990s the system proved slow to adapt. Companies hoarded cash, balance sheets healed only gradually, and decades of deflation entrenched managerial caution. Japan would periodically appear on the verge of a sustained market revival in the years that followed, but each rally ultimately faded before deeper structural change could take hold.

Why this time it may be different

In recent years Japan's equity markets have begun to show signs of another shift. A series of institutional reforms have targeted the corporate structures that defined Japan's capital markets since the postwar era. The Corporate Governance Code and Stewardship Code, introduced in the past decade, have encouraged boardroom reform and shareholder dialogue, with another revision expected by the end of 2026 to boost earnings and strengthen board efficacy.3 The Tokyo Stock Exchange reinforced these governance reforms by restructuring market segments in the early 2020s into Prime, Standard, and Growth markets, instituting stricter listing standards around governance, disclosures, market capitalization, and trading volume.4 The TSE's subsequent Cost of Capital Conscious initiative pressed further, urging Prime and Standard companies to optimize capital allocation for shareholder returns and reconsider whether their cross-shareholding portfolios serve genuine business interests.5

Recent developments within the Toyota Group provide a tangible illustration of how far this shift may run. As Japan’s largest company, and one woven deeply into extensive cross-shareholding networks, Toyota is a model of the postwar keiretsu corporate system. In a multi-step transaction announced in 2025 and completed in 2026, Toyota Motor, Toyota Fudosan, and several affiliated companies took Toyota Industries private while simultaneously unwinding a web of cross-shareholdings among key group firms including Toyota Motor, Denso, Aisin, and Toyota Tsusho. Financed through bank lending, preferred equity, and corporate buybacks, the deal delisted Toyota Industries (effective June 1, 2026) while unwinding roughly JPY 5.7 trillion of cross-shareholdings (as of Jan 16, 2026) as Toyota Group companies repurchased their own shares held by other group members.6,7 The importance of such a step lies less in the transaction itself than in what it signals: if even Toyota has moved to dismantle the cross-shareholding structures that once defined corporate Japan, the unwinding of those relationships may be entering a new phase. The language of corporate Japan is not just changing, but more importantly, so is its behavior.

The historical symmetry is difficult to miss. In the late 1940’s American policymakers debated how far Japan’s industrial structure should be dismantled before economic recovery took precedence. The result was a quiet “reverse course” that allowed the emergence of the keiretsu system that would define Japanese capitalism for decades. Today Japan may be undergoing another, far more significant reversal. The cross-holding networks and corporate structures that once delivered stability and long term coordination are gradually giving way to a system placing greater emphasis on capital efficiency, profitability, and shareholder accountability. It seems that investors may be starting to reward the region too, where the TOPIX and Nikkei-225 have each outperformed the S&P 500 in three of the last five calendar years, posting 5-year annualized returns of 16.33%, 15.09% and 14.71% respectively.8

Investors who have been burned by the “Japan is back” story in the past may rightfully be skeptical, but should be wary to write the present moment off as another cyclical or macro story. The groundwork is being laid for an institutional shift and the foundations of a different equity market may be forming. For investors willing to look beyond the disappointments of past cycles, Japan today may represent not another false start, but the early stages of a structural transformation decades in the making.