Nasdaq-100® Inside the Index: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

PepsiCo, a current constituent at ~0.84% index weight, sells snacks and drinks in more than 200 countries: Frito-Lay, Quaker, Pepsi-Cola, Gatorade, and Mountain Dew. It leads US salty snacks by market share and has raised its dividend every year since 1973. FY2025 revenue reached a record ~$94B, and the stock trades at ~16× earnings.



Business Model & Revenue Drivers

Two Businesses, One Corporate Brand

The visible business is beverages: Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, and Gatorade, a second-place position in US soft drinks. The larger business by profit is salty snacks: Frito-Lay's Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, and Tostitos, one of the leaders in the savory-snack category.

In FY2025 the two North America segments were close in revenue, snacks near ~$27.5B and beverages near ~$28B, and together they made up roughly 60% of company sales, per company filings. The snack side carries the higher operating margin, so a bag of chips contributes more profit per sales dollar than a bottle of soda.

Competitive Moat

Why Frito-Lay Is Hard to Replicate

Frito-Lay holds roughly 58% share of the US salty-snack category in measured retail channels, per market-research estimates. The cost structure underneath that share is the direct-store-delivery network: PepsiCo's own trucks moving product from regional warehouses to retailer shelves on weekly routes. The bag of Lay's at your corner store was stocked by a PepsiCo driver rather than a wholesaler.

Replicating that route network requires both warehouse density and weekly route economics no domestic competitor has assembled. Several Frito-Lay brands each generate over $1 billion in annual retail sales, part of a portfolio with more than 20 billion-dollar brands.

Underappreciated Strengths

Three Structural Advantages



Return on equity ~44%. PepsiCo turns each dollar of shareholder equity into roughly 44 cents of profit, the mark of an asset-light, brand-led model.

PepsiCo turns each dollar of shareholder equity into roughly 44 cents of profit, the mark of an asset-light, brand-led model. 0.28 Adjusted Beta . The stock has historically moved far less than the broader market, a defensive trait that is rare among large index constituents.

. The stock has historically moved far less than the broader market, a defensive trait that is rare among large index constituents. 53 years of dividend increases. Raised every year since 1973, through 2008–09, 2020, and the 2022 inflation cycle.

Growth Catalysts

What Grows the Business Next

International is carrying the momentum. Global organic volume is growing at its fastest year-to-date pace since 2022, and in Q2 2026 all four international segments beat expectations, with organic revenue accelerating to +7%, led by Europe, the Middle East and Africa, per company disclosures.

North America is the next leg. Management is investing in affordability and a refreshed portfolio to reaccelerate the home market, guiding the improvement to build through the year toward a Q4 inflection. It reaffirmed FY2026 organic revenue growth of 2–4% and core earnings growth of 4–6%, which represents potential rather than a commitment.

Affordability reset. Under pressure from activist investor Elliott Investment Management, PepsiCo agreed in late 2025 to cut its US product lineup by roughly 20% and lower prices on select brands.

Under pressure from activist investor Elliott Investment Management, PepsiCo agreed in late 2025 to cut its US product lineup by roughly 20% and lower prices on select brands. Poppi acquisition. The purchase of Poppi, a leader in the prebiotic "modern soda" category, which management expects to add to earnings from 2026 onward.

The purchase of Poppi, a leader in the prebiotic "modern soda" category, which management expects to add to earnings from 2026 onward. Energy and wellness shift. Roughly 45% of revenue now comes from "guilt-free" products, and PepsiCo took on Alani Nu distribution after selling the Rockstar brand to Celsius.

Historical Context

FY2020–FY2025 Revenue Trajectory

+34% 5-Year Revenue Growth

Revenue grew through pandemic disruption and the 2022 commodity-cost cycle, then decelerated as North America volumes softened. FY2024 was essentially flat near $92B, and FY2025 reached a record ~$94B on international strength — a +34% five-year revenue growth.



Valuation & Investment Thesis

A Defensive Staple, Modestly Priced

PepsiCo trades at ~16× earnings (TTM), below the broader Nasdaq-100 and well below its own ~22.7× five-year average. Behind that multiple is a steady record: ~$94B in revenue, return on equity near 44%, and a dividend raised every year since 1973.

The open question the multiple reflects is how quickly North America recovers. With international sales rising at a ~7% annual rate, the dividend yields ~4.2% in the meantime.



Key Risks

What Could Change the Story

North America recovery could stall after ten-plus soft quarters.

Private-label competition as shoppers trade down on food.

Tariffs and input costs outrunning hedges and productivity savings.

Currency translation on a ~$38B international book.

Activist restructuring under Elliott's ~$4B stake.

What This Means For You

The Index Angle, in Plain Terms — In Your Index Fund

If you hold a fund that tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index®, you already own this.

Index composition follows transparent eligibility criteria, and PEP is a current constituent at ~0.84% index weight: about $0.84 of every $100 tracking the Nasdaq-100 sits in PepsiCo.

It's the brand on the Pepsi bottle and the bag of Lay's, and in a technology-heavy index it tends to move the opposite way from the big tech names.

The dividend has been raised every year since 1973, through recessions, 2020, and the 2022 inflation cycle.

Decoding the Jargon

P/E (price-to-earnings). At ~16×, the market pays about $16 today for each $1 of yearly earnings, a modest multiple well below PepsiCo's ~22.7× five-year average.

At ~16×, the market pays about $16 today for each $1 of yearly earnings, a modest multiple well below PepsiCo's ~22.7× five-year average. Beta (market sensitivity). How much a stock moves with the market. PepsiCo's 0.28 means it has tended to move only about a quarter as much as the market, which is why a staple like this can steady a portfolio full of higher-beta technology.

Bottom Line

Inside a Nasdaq-100® built on high-growth technology, PepsiCo is the steady anchor: one of the category's leaders paying a rising dividend through every cycle. The ~16× multiple buys durability, not just a low price.

About the Series

The Nasdaq-100® is a globally recognized index of 100 of the most innovative large cap companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market®. The Stock Spotlight series profiles one constituent each issue, from software to soft drinks and computer chips to potato chips, exploring what makes each business distinctive and the metrics investors should know.

Sources: Bloomberg, PepsiCo FY2025 results and Q2 2026 earnings, Nasdaq Global Indexes. Valuation and LTM data as of 7/14/2026; index weight as of 7/14/2026.

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