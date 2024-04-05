From “Export” to “Overseas Revenue”: A Share Evidence of China’s Global Expansion

Phoebe Wang, CFA, Sr. Director of Index Research & Development at Nasdaq

China’s corporate globalization story has entered a new phase. Exports still matter, but they no longer capture the full picture. As companies expand overseas sales networks and operations, overseas revenue provides a more direct signal of globalization than exports alone.

Using A-share disclosures , this blog documents how overseas revenue has broadened across the onshore universe, become more material in aggregate, and diverged meaningfully across industries. While the theme also spans offshore listings, the analysis here focuses on A-shares to quantify how overseas revenue exposure has evolved within the onshore listed universe.

Overseas Revenue Expansion Is Broadening and Becoming More Material

The “going global” narrative is sometimes framed as a story driven by a small set of exporters. A-share disclosures suggest something broader. More companies are reporting non-zero overseas revenue in annual reports, indicating that overseas revenue exposure is becoming increasingly common across the listed universe. Chart 1 puts that growth in context by showing both the total A-share universe and the subset reporting overseas revenue. From 2015 to 2025, the total coun t rose from 2,808 to 5,470, while companies reporting overseas revenue increased from 1,615 to 3,803, lifting the share from roughly 58% to nearly 70%. This points to overseas revenue becoming a more standard feature of A-share disclosure over time.

Chart 1: Number of Globalization Participants



Breadth, however, is only part of the picture. The more important question is whether overseas revenue is becoming economically meaningful in aggregate. The revenue mix data (Chart 2) points to a sustained growth differential: over 2015–2025, overseas revenue grew at a +15.17% 10-year CAGR, compared with +8.68% for domestic revenue. That gap has gradually lifted overseas revenue’s share of total revenue from 10% in 2015 to 17% in 2025. The overseas share slipped from 13% in 2019 to 12% in 2020 and remained at 12% in 2021, a pattern that is consistent with the pandemic-era disruption to cross-border demand and logistics. From 2022 onward, overseas revenue resumed its upward trajectory, while domestic revenue has moderated in the most recent years.

Chart 2: A-share Companies' Overseas Revenue Grew Faster than Domestic Revenue



Aggregate trends can still mask how uneven overseas exposure is across individual companies. A distribution view helps distinguish companies with incidental overseas revenue from those for which overseas markets are central to the business. Chart 3 shows that overseas revenue exposure remains skewed toward the lower end: 2,426 companies fall in the 0%–25% overseas revenue share bucket. Another 1,667 companies report zero overseas revenue. At the other end, a meaningful subset has built deeper overseas footprints, with 755 companies in the 25%–50% bucket and 622 companies with more than 50% of revenue from overseas. Median market capitalization is relatively similar across buckets, clustered in the 6–7 billion CNY range, suggesting the dispersion is not primarily a size effect.

Chart 3: Overseas Revenue Share Bucket



With breadth, the shift in the revenue mix toward overseas revenue, and the dispersion established, it is natural to ask whether companies with overseas revenue exposure also look different on fundamentals.

Overseas Revenue Exposure Aligns with Stronger Growth and Quality Metrics

In this section, the data is kept intentionally straightforward. Companies are grouped by overseas revenue share as of year-end 2025, and the comparison focuses on one growth metric, one profitability metric, and one earnings-growth metric.

Chart 4a shows a separation between purely domestic companies and those with overseas revenue exposure. Median three-year annualized sales growth is measured over FY2022 to FY2025. Recent sales growth is essentially flat for the zero overseas revenue bucket at 0.14%, then steps higher once overseas revenue appears and continues to rise with greater overseas exposure, reaching 6.25% in the more than 50% bucket.

Chart 4a: Sales Growth by Overseas Revenue Share Bucket



Profitability shows a similar gradient (Chart 4b). Median Return on Equity (ROE) rises from 2.79% in the zero-overseas bucket to 6.61% in the more than 50% bucket. ROE is a simple gauge of how much profit a company generates for each unit of shareholder equity and the upward profile suggests that higher overseas exposure is associated with stronger capital efficiency in this year-end 2025 snapshot.

Chart 4b: ROE by Overseas Revenue Share Bucket



Chart 4c adds an earnings momentum lens. Median profit growth over FY2022 to FY2025 is negative through the lower and middle buckets, but turns positive at 3.58% in the more than 50% bucket. Read alongside Charts 4a and 4b, the profit-growth distribution suggests that the strongest overseas-exposure cohort is also where earnings growth has been more resilient in recent years.

Chart 4c: Profit Growth by Overseas Revenue Share Bucket



The year-end 2025 bucket view links deeper overseas exposure with stronger growth, profitability, and earnings momentum. With median outcomes calculated across sizeable buckets and median market caps clustered in a relatively narrow band across buckets (Chart 3), the pattern is unlikely to be driven by a small number of extreme observations or a simple size effect.

Overseas Revenue Concentrates in China’s Advantage Industries

As overseas revenue becomes more visible in A-shares, two questions matter most: which sectors contribute the bulk of overseas revenue, and where overseas revenue is deepest at the company level.

Overseas revenue is not evenly distributed across A-shares; it clusters in sectors where China’s global competitiveness is most visible. Chart 5 makes that concentration intuitive by comparing each sector’s share of total revenue with its share of total overseas revenue. Industrials remains the anchor because it is large in the domestic economy and stays large overseas. The sharper signal is the overweight in Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary: both are 9% of total revenue, yet they account for 19% and 17% of overseas revenue, respectively. This is consistent with the broader narrative of China’s evolving advantage—from pure shipping-volume exports to competitiveness in electronics, digital-enabling hardware, and scalable consumer products and channels, areas where global trade and supply chains have increasingly centered in Asia and where China has deepened its manufacturing and export presence. Financials remains predominantly domestic-facing, representing 13% of total revenue but only a minimal share of overseas revenue.

Chart 5: Industry Contribution to Total Revenue vs. Total Overseas Revenue



The depth view (Chart 6) separates broad participation from global-first profiles by splitting sector overseas revenue across exposure buckets. Industrials leads in absolute overseas revenue, with contributions spread across buckets, consistent with broad participation at varying overseas intensity. Information Technology shows greater depth, with a meaningful share coming from the more than 50% bucket, indicating overseas markets are central for a sizeable subset of A-share tech names. Consumer Discretionary tilts toward 25%–50%. Materials is more bifurcated, with weight in both 0%–25% and more than 50%. Energy leans heavily toward 25%–50%, consistent with overseas revenue becoming material as globalization scales, even if it is not yet the primary revenue source.

Chart 6: Globalization “Depth” by Industry



Overall, the year-end 2025 sector view shows Industrials leading in absolute overseas revenue, with deeper globalization most evident in Information Technology and a scaling profile more common in sectors such as Energy.

Conclusion

Across A-shares, overseas revenue has become more prevalent, more material in the aggregate mix, and more concentrated in sectors where China tends to compete globally. In future blog posts, we will build on these findings and examine how overseas revenue exposure can be framed as an investment theme and why investors may care.

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