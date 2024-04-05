Investors Looking for Steady Income Turn to ETF with 7% Annual Payout

Now that Kevin Warsh has been confirmed as the new chair of the Federal Reserve, President Trump may see his desire for lower interest rates finally satisfied.

Low interest rates are good for companies needing to borrow funds, but it’s a negative for fixed income investors, as well as retirees living off interest from their investments.

Solving That Problem

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (HNDL), solves that problem by offering a consistent annual distribution rate, 7% of the fund's net asset value (NAV), paid monthly. The ETF has not missed a monthly distribution since its January 2018 launch, according to Strategy Shares.

Yield Comparisons

For comparison, the S&P 500 Index pays a paltry annual dividend yield of 1%. While the U.S. Treasury’s 10-year bond currently pays a respectable yield of 4.57%, it offers little potential for growth (unlike the stock market) and bond yields will likely fall if the Fed reduces interest rates.

Stacks Up Well Against Annuities and CEFs

One raison d'être for HNDL is to provide income to retirees without locking up capital. Annuities pay a consistent distribution, but you need to lock up a significant amount of money for the rest of your life. HNDL is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). All ETFs are liquid. You can access the capital by selling at any time.

The monthly annuity payment is determined by many factors, age, gender, and the interest rate when you buy the annuity. Annuities have interest-rate risk, so when you buy matters. Buying when rates are low means locking in lower payments for life.

A single-premium immediate annuity, the most common income annuity, pays income for life. If you die before receiving your full principal back, the insurer keeps the remainder. By contrast, HNDL can be passed on to your heirs. Other annuities may offer more access to your money, but they typically pay less. Annuities also often charge management fees of 1% to 4% of assets, plus high sales commissions. HNDL has a 0.95% expense ratio and is available on no-commission platforms.

Closed-end funds (CEFs) are another asset class that makes consistent distributions. However, the dividend payout is not guaranteed to stay the same. Unlike ETFs, which can create new shares, closed-end funds have a fixed amount of shares, meaning their share price can trade at a discount or premium to their NAV. Changes in the discount or premium increase volatility without providing incremental return. As an ETF that can redeem or create new shares, HNDL generally trades around its NAV and investors can liquidate their shares without a discount to NAV.



This chart shows the monthly distributions since the fund’s inception. The light green lines show the monthly distributions, which average 13.3 cents per share. If you own 100 shares, that would be $13.30 a month. The total distribution paid per share since the fund launched eight years ago is $13.295. This means if you had invested $10,000 at the launch, and reinvested the dividends, your portfolio value would be close to $16,500, for a 65% total return.

Look Under the Hood

HNDL is a fund of funds. It holds ETFs in two portfolios that each make up approximately 50% of the fund: The Core Portfolio and the Dorsey Wright Explore Portfolio are both a mix of bond and equity funds. The passive Core Portfolio holds the Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (BND), the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM), and others. The Core Portfolio consists of 60% bond funds, with large-cap stocks the other 40%.

The active Dorsey Wright Explore Portfolio leverages rules-based technical analysis—primarily Point & Figure charting and Relative Strength (momentum) modeling—to construct a tactical asset allocation designed to outperform broad benchmarks.

The portfolio holds 12 ETFs that track a variety of income-producing asset classes. These asset classes typically pay high dividends, such as master limited partnerships (MLPs), real estate investment trusts (REITs), utilities, covered calls, as well as a variety of equity funds, including preferred dividends. The portfolio also includes high-yield bond funds, municipal bond funds, and mortgage-backed securities. This diversified strategy is designed to maximize risk-adjusted returns and makes it easier for the ETF to fund its distribution.

A goal of this framework is to capture the market’s upside during bull phases, then pivot to defensive assets during market drawdowns. It does this with a monthly rebalance. If you were to invest in a dividend fund with a higher yield, one holding 100% equities, you risk disaster in retirement because equities have much more volatility. In addition, a dividend fund’s payout isn’t guaranteed. It could be cut at any time.

“It's a broadly diversified portfolio that takes care of all the rebalancing, so it's positioning you in the asset classes that are doing best for that point in time,” said David Miller, HNDL’s portfolio manager.

Perfect for Retirees

There are nearly 69 million baby boomers living in the U.S., and more than 10,000 retire every day, according to the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP). Retirees need a dependable and consistent distribution to fund their retirements.

The most common rule for withdrawing money during retirement is the “4% Rule.” The strategy recommends withdrawing 4% of your portfolio each year. It’s designed to preserve capital. HNDL, which is designed to generate consistent cash flow, pays out 7% of your investment every year. The monthly payout equals 1/12 of 7%, or 0.583%, of the then current NAV.

If you had retirement savings of $1,000,000 the 4% Rule would pay out $40,000 a year, or a steady monthly income of $3,333. For that same $1 million, HNDL would pay out $70,000 a year, or $5,833 a month, without excessive risk.

The chart titled HNDL Since Inception shows the monthly distributions since the fund’s inception. The light green lines show the monthly distributions, which average 13.3 cents per share. If you own 100 shares, that would be $13.30 a month. The total distribution paid per share since the fund launched eight years ago is $13.295. This means if you had invested $10,000 at the launch, your portfolio value would be close to $16,500, for a 65.5% total return.

How They Do It

The distribution is engineered not improvised. The distribution has three components, interest from bond funds, dividends from other asset classes, and when needed, return of capital. Return of capital (ROC) uses some of your initial investment for the payout. It uses ROC about 50% of the time, when the income produced by the ETF isn’t enough to cover the payout. Unrealized gains in the equity funds can offset some or all of this ROC.

In a world where people in retirement think a 4% distribution is the maximum they can efficiently take out of a portfolio, HNDL has demonstrated that you can take 7% out of a diversified portfolio that provides exposure to equities, bonds and other high-yielding assets. And, of course, investors don’t need to take the payout. They can reinvest it.

Author

Lawrence Carrel is the author of ETFs for the Long Run and Dividend Stocks for Dummies, and has written about ETFs for Forbes, Kiplinger’s Magazine, SmartMoney, and Investor’s Business Daily.