Nasdaq-100® Inside the Index: Shopify (SHOP)
Key Figures
- ~$11.6B FY2025 revenue
- ~$378B merchant sales volume
- ~76% merchant solutions revenue
- ~33% website-builder share
- ~57% payments share of revenue
VOL 1 • ISSUE 03 • JULY 2026
Shopify sells a subscription. Most of its money comes from taking a cut of its merchants' sales.
SHOP • Technology • Index Constituent
This Issue — SHOP
Shopify, a current constituent at ~0.67% index weight, runs a commerce platform on two revenue lines: fixed monthly Subscription Solutions and variable Merchant Solutions tied to how much merchants sell. Merchant Solutions, led by Shopify Payments, makes up roughly three-quarters of revenue and rises with Gross Merchandise Volume, which reached ~$378B in FY2025. Revenue grew to ~$11.6B in FY2025 as adjusted operating income inflected from near zero in 2022 to $1.98B, with free cash flow reaching $2.01B.
Business Model & Revenue Drivers
What Shopify Actually Sells
Anyone who has bought something from an independent online store and seen a “Powered by Shopify” link at checkout has already used its software. Before Shopify, opening a store like that meant hiring a developer to build a checkout from scratch; Shopify packaged the whole thing into a monthly subscription that bundled the storefront, checkout, and payments, so a merchant can launch in an afternoon. Larger merchants buy it as Shopify Plus, roughly a quarter of revenue.
The larger product is what happens after a sale. Merchant Solutions, led by Shopify Payments, charges variable fees that contribute roughly three-quarters of revenue, per company disclosures, and move with Gross Merchandise Volume, the value of what merchants sell.
Competitive Moat
Why This Is Hard to Replicate
Shopify runs the largest share of e-commerce website builders at ~33%, ahead of WooCommerce and Wix at roughly 23% each, by industry measures. Scale feeds payments: the more merchants build on Shopify, the more volume flows through its own checkout, where it earns a fee.
That loop is difficult to replicate. Distribution, an integrated payment rail, and one view of store and customer data reinforce one another, and a merchant running catalog, checkout, capital, and shipping in one place rarely unbundles them.
Operating Strengths
Three Structural Advantages
- ~$378B merchant sales processed — Gross Merchandise Volume in FY2025, the base the variable take rate runs on.
- ~66% settled in-house — About ~$248B ran through Shopify Payments, two of every three dollars earning a fee.
- $212M monthly recurring revenue — Recurring subscription fees reached $212M a month by Q1 2026, the steady base under the variable fees.
Growth Catalysts
What Grows the Business Next
Payments attach is the headline: about two-thirds of merchant volume already settles through Shopify Payments, per company disclosures, and each additional point becomes transaction revenue with no new merchant required.
- Enterprise and Shopify Plus. Moving upmarket lifts recurring subscription revenue, which reached $212M in Q1 2026, and brings larger merchants onto the same payment rail.
- International. Europe sales volume grew about 42% from a year earlier in constant currency, broadening the merchant base outside the US.
- Offline and point-of-sale. In-store sales run near 10% of revenue, and competing with Square and Lightspeed there extends the take rate offline.
- Agentic commerce. Shop Pay volume grew 59% from a year earlier to about $35B in Q1 2026, and a protocol co-developed with Google lets merchants sell through AI assistants.
Historical Context
FY2021–FY2025 Revenue Trajectory
Adjusted operating income climbed from near zero in FY2022 to $1.98B in FY2025, free cash flow to $2.01B, as merchant volume rose through the cost cycle. ~$378B in sales flowed through Shopify’s merchants last year. Its revenue is a slice of that volume.
- +29% merchant volume, FY24 to FY25: ~$292B → ~$378B
- $1.98B adj. operating income, FY22 to FY25: near zero → FY2025
- $2.01B free cash flow, FY22 to FY25: negative → FY2025
Valuation & Investment Thesis
Priced on Merchant Volume
Shopify’s revenue scales with Gross Merchandise Volume rather than a fixed subscriber count. Adjusted operating income inflected from near zero in FY2022 to $1.98B in FY2025, and trailing revenue reached ~$12.4B, up 34% in the latest quarter.
The stock trades near 13 times trailing sales, pricing continued growth in merchant volume and Shopify’s rising take of it, the payments rail already settling about two-thirds of that volume.
Key Risks
What Could Change the Story
- Consumer-spending sensitivity, since most revenue moves directly with how much merchants sell.
- Payments competition from PayPal, Stripe, and Square pressuring the take rate Shopify earns on each sale.
- Point-of-sale competition from Square and Lightspeed for the offline volume Shopify is chasing.
- Margin mix, with Payments at ~57% of revenue but ~40% of gross profit, lower margin than the software side.
- Valuation sensitivity, with the stock near ~13× trailing sales and a beta near 1.3, closely tied to continued volume growth.
What This Means For You
The Index Angle, in Plain Terms
In Your Index Fund — If you hold a fund that tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index®, you already own this.
- Index composition follows transparent eligibility criteria, and SHOP, which moved its US listing to Nasdaq in March 2025, is a current constituent at ~0.67% index weight: roughly $0.67 of every $100 tracking the Nasdaq-100 sits in Shopify.
- When you check out on an independent online store, there is a good chance Shopify runs that checkout, including the Shop Pay button.
- Most of Shopify's money comes from a cut of those sales through Merchant Solutions and Payments, well above what the monthly subscription brings in.
Decoding the Jargon
Two terms doing the heavy lifting in this issue.
- Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV). The total dollar value of everything merchants sell through Shopify, about ~$378B in FY2025. Shopify earns a slice of it, so when GMV rises, most of its revenue rises too.
- Merchant Solutions (the take rate). The variable, transaction-based fees Shopify earns on merchant activity, led by Payments. At roughly ~76% of revenue, it is why results track how much merchants sell rather than how many pay to subscribe.
Bottom Line
Inside the Nasdaq-100®, SHOP behaves less like a software subscription and more like a payments business riding its merchants' growth. Its revenue rises with what they sell, not with what they pay to subscribe.
About the Series
The Nasdaq-100® is a globally recognized index of 100 of the most innovative large cap companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market®. The Inside the Index series profiles one constituent each issue, from software to soft drinks and computer chips to potato chips, exploring what makes each business distinctive and the metrics investors should know.
Sources
Nasdaq Global Indexes, Shopify quarterly disclosures, Bloomberg, FactSet. Index weight and market data as of 7/14/2026; annual financials FY2025; operating metrics through Q1 2026.
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