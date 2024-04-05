HANDLS Monthly Income Report: May 2026

HANDLS™ Monthly Category Total Return:
4/30/2026 - 5/31/2026
HANDLS Indexes Shine in May: Equities Power Ahead as Dorsey Wright Bets Pay Off
HANDLS Indexes delivered solid results in May 2026, navigating a market environment characterized by strong equity momentum—particularly in growth and technology sectors—amid resilient economic growth and persistent inflationary pressures that kept bond yields elevated. Equity-oriented categories within the indexes posted positive returns for the month. Growth & Income advanced +4.86%, Dividend Equity rose +2.60%, and Large Cap Equity Core gained +8.85%, contributing to strong year-to-date performance across equity sleeves. MLPs declined -2.80% amid energy sector volatility, while REITs were essentially flat at +0.13%. On the fixed income side, results were more muted: High Yield Bonds returned +0.63%, Covered Call strategies posted -1.93%, and core fixed income categories such as Investment Grade Corporates (+0.40%) and Active Fixed Income (+0.43%) showed modest gains amid rising yields.
The Nasdaq 10HANDL™ Index returned +1.83% for the month with a YTD gain of +11.03%, while the Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index returned +1.31% (YTD +7.76%). These outcomes reflect the indexes’ multi-asset construction, which benefited from equity strength but was tempered by underperformance in certain income-oriented segments.
Dorsey Wright Explore Portfolio Positioning played a key role in relative results. Relative to a neutral 4% average allocation, the Explore sleeve maintained significant underweights in traditional fixed income categories—including Mortgages (-3.49%), High Yield Bonds (-2.85%), Taxable Munis (-2.19%), Active Fixed Income (-1.55%), and IG Corporates (-0.93%). These underweights proved advantageous in a month when rising Treasury yields pressured longer-duration and core bond exposures. Conversely, the portfolio was overweight in higher-income equity and alternative categories such as MLPs (+3.33%), Growth & Income (+2.56%), Utilities (+2.47%), Dividend Equities (+1.82%), and REITs (+0.95%), aligning well with the month’s risk-on equity backdrop while still capturing income generation.
Economically, the U.S. expansion remained on solid footing with robust business investment and steady job gains, though consumer sentiment softened amid sticky inflation and geopolitical uncertainties. Headline inflation hovered near 3.3% yeaar-over-year, with core measures showing modest persistence, leading markets to dial back expectations for near-term Federal Reserve rate cuts. This dynamic supported equity valuations—particularly in growth and AI-related names—while capping upside in traditional bonds. Overall, the HANDLS Indexes continued to demonstrate the benefits of their disciplined, rules-based approach: blending core income stability with Dorsey Wright’s relative strength-driven Explore allocation. This structure provided diversified participation in the month’s equity-led rally while mitigating downside from fixed income volatility. As we move into the second half of 2026, the indexes remain well-positioned to navigate evolving monetary policy and sector rotations.
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