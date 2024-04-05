HANDLS Monthly Income Report: June 2026

HANDLS™ Monthly Category Total Return:

5/31/2026 - 6/30/2026

The first graph (above) and table (below) provide return data for major income-oriented asset categories for the month

June 2026 and YTD 2026. Returns for each asset category are based on the returns of the constituent(s) in the Nasdaq HANDLS™ Base Index representing that category. Also included are returns for the Nasdaq 5HANDL™ Index, the Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index and the Nasdaq 10HANDL™ Index. The second graph shows the current relative over and underweights of the Dorsey Wright Explore Sector as of July 9. 2026.

HANDLS Indexes Exceed 2026 Distribution in Just Six Months: Dorsey Wright Delivers Again

Financial markets in June demonstrated resilience amid gyrating inflation signals and steady U.S. economic growth. The Federal Reserve held a measured stance on interest rates, while robust corporate earnings provided support for income-oriented investments. Defensive sectors such as Utilities benefited from lower volatility expectations, and real estate-related assets gained traction as interest rate sensitivity eased.

June Performance Highlights

HANDLS™ categories posted generally positive results. Utilities led with a strong +2.72% return, underscoring its defensive appeal in the current environment. REITs advanced +1.69%, while Covered Call strategies returned +1.49%, capturing premium income alongside moderate equity upside.

Additional contributors included Dividend Equity (+1.27%) and MLPs (+0.48%). Conversely, Growth & Income (-0.97%), Preferred (-1.22%), and Large Cap Equity Core (-0.44%) faced headwinds during the month.

Dorsey Wright Explore Portfolio Positioning (as of 7/9/2026)

The portfolio continues to follow a disciplined relative strength methodology. Compared to the average allocation, it maintains significant overweights in several high-conviction income categories, most notably MLPs, Growth & Income, Utilities, Dividend Equities and REITs. These positions reflect continued strength in energy infrastructure, defensive income, and dividend-paying equities. In contrast, the portfolio is meaningfully underweight relative to average in more credit-sensitive and lower-yielding areas, including Mortgages, High Yield Bonds (-2.85%), Taxable Munis and Active Fixed Income. This positioning reduces exposure to sectors that have shown relative technical weakness while emphasizing areas with stronger momentum and income potential.



*The table above provides return data for major income-oriented asset categories since inception of HANDLS Indexes (3/12/2009). Returns for each asset category are based on the returns of the constituent(s) in the Nasdaq HANDLS™ Base Index representing that category. Also included are returns for the Nasdaq 5HANDL™ Index, the Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index and the Nasdaq 10HANDL™ Index. Inception dates for MLPs (1/2/2013), Build America Bonds (1/2/2010) and Active Fixed Income (1/2/2014)

Year-to-Date 2026 Performance

Through June 30, all categories posted positive year-to-date gains, with several reaching double digits. Large Cap Equity Core led at +16.81%, followed by REITs at +14.77% and MLPs at +14.68%. Dividend Equity gained +8.54%, while Utilities rose +7.63%. The benchmark HANDLS Indices also performed strongly, each generating first-half returns exceeding their Distribution Rates for the year: the Nasdaq 10HANDL™ Index gained +11.55% YTD, the Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index rose +8.24%, and the Nasdaq 5HANDL™ Index advanced +6.82%.

Long-Term Track Record (Since 3/12/2009)

The strategies continue to demonstrate attractive risk-adjusted performance. Large Cap Equity Core has delivered 19.43% annualized returns (Return-to-Risk ratio of 1.01), and Dividend Equity 15.36% annualized (0.97 ratio). Utilities returned 12.17% annualized, REITs 11.18%, and the Nasdaq 10 HANDL™ Index 13.16% annualized with balanced volatility. These results highlight the enduring benefits of diversified income allocations across market cycles.

Outlook



With indications of a soft economic landing and supportive fundamentals, the HANDLS™ framework remains well-positioned for income generation and total return. The overweight allocation toward Utilities, REITs, Dividend Equity, and MLPs should continue to serve investors seeking both yield and growth potential in the months ahead.

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