HANDLS Monthly Income Report: April 2026

HANDLS™ Monthly Category Total Return:
3/31/2026 - 4/30/2026
A Market Repricing the Future
April marked a meaningful shift in market leadership and investor expectations as participants began looking beyond the current rate environment toward what may become the next phase of monetary policy. With the long-anticipated changing of the guard at the Federal Reserve now in focus, markets increasingly priced in the possibility that the peak-rate era may be behind us. While uncertainty remains around the pace and timing of future cuts, the conversation has clearly transitioned from “how high” to “how long.” That backdrop proved constructive for diversified, income-oriented asset classes and reinforced the value of multi-asset strategies designed to adapt across regimes.
The Nasdaq 7HANDL™ Index advanced 5.14% in April and 6.36% year-to-date through 4/30/2026, while maintaining substantially lower annualized volatility than many traditional equity allocations. The Nasdaq 10HANDL™ Index gained 7.79% for the month and 9.04% YTD, reflecting the strong participation of risk assets during April’s rally. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 5HANDL™ Index returned 4.02% for the month and 5.22% YTD, continuing to demonstrate the defensive characteristics embedded within lower-volatility income allocations.
A particularly important contributor during the month was the Dorsey Wright Explore sleeve within the HANDLS framework. As market leadership broadened and risk appetite improved, the Explore portfolio’s tactical exposure helped capture upside participation across stronger-performing equity segments. The strategy’s momentum-driven allocation process allowed the portfolio to lean into areas of relative strength during April’s rebound while still operating within the broader risk-managed architecture of the HANDLS methodology.
This dynamic allocation process has become increasingly important in an environment where market leadership can shift rapidly as macroeconomic expectations evolve. Earlier in the year, leadership came primarily from defensive and inflation-sensitive exposures such as MLPs and Utilities, with MLPs still maintaining a remarkable 17.42% YTD gain through April. In April, however, softer rate expectations and improving sentiment drove strong advances in Large Cap Equity Core (+13.96%), Growth & Income (+9.34%), and REITs (+8.98%).
Importantly, the Explore sleeve is designed not simply to chase performance, but to systematically identify and participate in emerging leadership trends as they develop. In many respects, April demonstrated the value of combining strategic income-producing exposures with a tactical overlay capable of adapting to changing market conditions.
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