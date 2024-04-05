Europe joins the equity income growth engine

Ilaria Sangalli, Head of Index Insights, EMEA, Nasdaq

David Andrews, Head of EMEA Retail & Wealth Investor Distribution, Strategy, Nasdaq

Why Nasdaq‑100®‑linked covered call strategies are uniquely positioned to attract outsized share of market growth

In the current environment, investors are rethinking how they generate income. As expectations for rate cuts rise and demand grows for steadier cashflows along with protection against market volatility, equity‑based income strategies are gaining momentum.



What distinguishes this phase is the increasing availability of strategies — through easily accessible and highly liquid exchange traded products (ETPs) spanning both active and passive implementations — that combine equity exposure with systematic option‑based income generation, aiming to deliver consistent income while moderating volatility.

The data underscores this shift. Global enhanced income ETP AUM has grown from $7bn in December 2018 to $241bn as of February 2026, supported by exceptionally strong inflows.

While the US remains the dominant growth engine, Europe is accelerating. In just 12 months — from February 2025 to February 2026 — EMEA’s enhanced income ETP AUM grew from approximately $3bn to $7bn. This more than twofold increase was supported by roughly $4.6bn in cumulative inflows. Although Europe remains smaller in absolute terms, the shift toward consistently positive flows signals improving investor engagement.



How the Nasdaq‑100 is powering the next generation of income strategies

Among income solutions, covered call strategies have emerged as one of the fastest‑growing segments, with category AUM reaching approximately $227bn as at February 2026, once niche but now ranking highly in retail ETF portfolios and attracting substantial flows, with both active and passive Nasdaq‑100-based products emerging as clear leaders, driving assets in Nasdaq‑linked covered call ETFs to nearly $64bn globally, reflecting not only price appreciation but also strong and consistent inflows, including $24bn allocated over the past year alone and cumulative inflows of over $50bn over the past three years, compared with S&P 500-based covered call strategies which have attracted $36.5bn in net inflows over the same three-year period, including $14bn in the past year.



Utilising the Nasdaq‑100 in covered call strategies

Understanding this trend means looking at the source of these products’ appeal - the index itself. Since 2006, the Nasdaq‑100 has delivered a much stronger annualised return than the S&P 500 (16.0% per year vs. 11.0% as at end of 2025), while its annualised volatility has been only modestly higher (22.9% vs. 20.1%). As shown in the next chart, this combination has translated into consistently higher option income and stronger total returns over time for one‑month ATM covered call strategies on the Nasdaq‑100 relative to comparable strategies on the S&P 500 and MSCI ACWI. This combination is especially advantageous for options-based income strategies. Higher volatility supports larger option premiums at various tenors, allowing investors to generate meaningfully higher income. At the same time, the Nasdaq‑100’s strong underlying performance means, while investors may forgo some upside when selling calls, they retain a much larger cushion of residual upside2. The enhanced premium stream also provides some downside cushioning during periods of market stress by trading off some unrealised capital appreciation for realised income distributions, improving the overall risk‑return trade‑off, which has contributed to the Nasdaq‑100 covered call strategy’s relative resilience across market cycles.

Together, these characteristics make the Nasdaq‑100 a particularly effective underlying index for premium‑generating strategies such as covered calls, combining elevated income potential with competitive long‑term performance.



Why covered call strategies are becoming popular among retail investors

Understanding the rise of covered call strategies in Europe requires a closer look at how retail investors are behaving.

The following insights are derived from portfolio-level transaction and holdings data from one of Nasdaq’s retail investor data partners.



As at March 2026, the dataset covers approximately €36bn in total assets and more than 500,000 individual portfolios. This intelligence is enriched by additional proprietary datapoints from Nasdaq and is heavily skewed toward German-speaking regions. Covered call UCITS ETFs are fast becoming a mainstream feature of German retail portfolios, with a few now ranking alongside some of the most widely held dividend and equity ETFs. When we look at the most popular ETFs and rank them by the total value of assets held by German self-directed retail investors, we see this shift clearly.



Neo‑brokers — e.g. Trade Republic, Trading212, Scalable, Yuh, InvestEngine, JustTrade Established/Traditional brokers - e.g. HL, AJ Bell, Swissquote, Onvista, Sbroker, Comdirect, DKB, ING, etc.

For example, two Nasdaq‑100 covered call ETFs have recently broken into the top 50: the Global X Nasdaq‑100 Covered Call UCITS ETF (QYLD) now ranks #21 by % of ETF assets held by retail accounts and the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Active Income UCITS ETF (JEPQ) has climbed to #34.3 In the US, covered call ETFs are often seen as a source of postretirement income, colloquially referred to as “boomer candy,” a label that underscores how widely financial advisors have embraced option overlay products to generate income and provide partial downside cushioning for clients. In Europe, however, the adoption pattern looks different once broker demographics are taken into account. If covered call ETFs were primarily being adopted by older investors, we would expect stronger proportional uptake via traditional platforms where client demographics are skewed towards older groups. Instead, the data suggests broader appeal: covered call ETFs represent 7% of overall equity ETF buy volume at neo‑brokers, compared with 3% at established brokers. This indicates that, although demand spans age groups, adoption is proportionally higher among neo‑broker users than among clients of traditional platforms. There is also encouraging evidence for asset managers considering this segment as a potential source of durable revenue growth. Across all distribution channels, average buy‑side trade sizes for covered call UCITS ETFs exceed €1,000 — materially larger than those observed for other equity ETFs.

In other words, when retail investors choose covered call ETFs, they tend to commit more capital per trade, signalling greater conviction or a stronger income-oriented intent. Transaction-level analysis shows that retail demand for covered call UCITS ETFs is broad‑based and spans the full trade‑size spectrum. This allows us to assume two distinct retail investor profiles.

On one side are savings‑plan investors who trade frequently in small sizes, with around 80% of trades below €500. On the other are higher‑conviction investors making larger allocations, accounting for a disproportionate share of volume, with 48% of buy volume coming from trades above €30,000.



Taken together, these patterns suggest that covered call strategies are no longer niche retail products but are becoming a mainstream component of European retail portfolios.

What covered call strategies are and how they work

Understanding how covered calls work helps explain the rise in demand. Covered call strategies generate equity‑linked income by holding an underlying index, such as the Nasdaq‑100, and selling call options on that exposure to collect option premiums.

For example, an investor holding the Nasdaq‑100 may sell an at‑the‑money (ATM) call option, receiving $3 in premium with a strike of $100. In doing so, upside beyond the strike is capped: if the index rises above $100, gains from the underlying index exposure are negated by the payment obligation arising from selling the call option; if it falls below, the investor’s loss on the underlying index is fully negated in the range of $97-$100, and still reduced by $3 no matter how far below $97 the index drops. This illustrates the core trade‑off: income today in exchange for reduced participation in upside moves, which could help limit overall losses realised in downside moves.

Although the pay-off profile appears straightforward, a covered call strategy is ultimately defined by a set of structural design choices. We are seeing five distinct ways to customise the strategy in response to current market demand. Decisions around strike selection, target delta, yield objectives, and the frequency of overwriting collectively determine the strategy’s income characteristics, degree of upside participation, and overall risk-return profile.



Income, moneyness & notional coverage at monthly roll



1. Fixed moneyness — fixing the strike relative to the market

Fixed moneyness involves selling options at a strike that stays a constant distance from the current price.

Selling a call ATM generates higher premium because the option has increased probability of finishing in-themoney (ITM), but it also sacrifices more upside vs. selling a call OTM.

Moving the strike out-of-the-money (OTM) preserves more room for gains, though premiums fall in line with the lower probability of expiry ITM

Importantly, even with fixed moneyness, income varies as option premiums fluctuate with volatility.

2. Delta targeting — fixing risk instead of the strike

Delta targeting focuses on keeping option risk consistent instead of fixing the strike price level.

Instead of choosing a specific moneyness (i.e. how far OTM the option is), the strategy targets a given delta, which naturally determines:

the premium collected

the upside sold, and

the likelihood that the option finishes ITM.

Delta is influenced by market volatility as well as the strike.

For a given strike, delta rises when volatility increases and falls when volatility declines, because higher volatility makes it more likely that the option finishes ITM, while lower volatility makes this less likely.

A fixed‑delta strategy therefore adjusts the strike at each roll (i.e. once per month if using one-month option expiries):

— when volatility is high, the strike moves further OTM to reduce the probability of finishing ITM back to the target level;

— when volatility is low, the strike moves closer to the current price to increase that probability.



By keeping the option’s risk profile broadly consistent across market conditions, a fixed‑delta rule produces a smoother income profile than a fixed‑moneyness approach, an attribute many institutional investors value.

3. Yield targeting — targeting a specific income level

A fixed‑yield strategy targets a specific income level (e.g. 6%, 8%, or 10% annually) and then selects whichever call option generates the required premium at each roll.

When volatility is high, the target yield can be met with strikes further OTM, preserving more upside;

when volatility is low, the strategy must sell closer‑to‑the‑money calls to maintain the yield.

This dynamic adjustment keeps income stable while allowing the level of upside participation to adapt to current market conditions. However, because the strike is chosen to meet a premium target rather than a risk target, the option’s delta can vary widely over time, making the strategy’s risk exposure inherently more variable than in a fixed‑delta approach.



An alternative way to implement this objective is to keep the strike constant—often ATM—and instead vary how much of the portfolio is overwritten, with the strategy adjusting option coverage rather than strike selection to meet the income target.

4. Notional allocation — choosing how much of the portfolio to overwrite

Notional allocation8 adds another layer of control by determining how much of the equity exposure is overwritten.

A half‑covered call sells options on only 50% of the portfolio, reducing upside drag in strong rallies while still generating meaningful premium.

This creates a middle ground between:

full coverage (higher income, trading away more upside) and

no coverage (full participation, no income) with income that is steadier than fixed‑moneyness approaches but still varies with volatility and roll timing.

5. Frequency — choosing how often to sell options

The frequency with which options are sold also plays an important role in shaping outcomes.

As an example, daily strategies reduce timing risk by selling short‑dated options and benefiting from accelerated time decay close to expiry.

Conclusion In summary, covered call strategies are simple in concept but highly customisable in practice, allowing investors to tailor income and risk characteristics to different market conditions and objectives, and they are becoming a structural part of the European equity landscape, where the Nasdaq‑100 has emerged as a widely used foundation for income strategies due to its unique return/risk characteristics and strong suitability for option‑based overlays; as European demand continues to evolve, the debate among investors who have not yet allocated is likely to shift from whether these strategies belong in portfolios to how they are best designed and deployed across different investor objectives.