China’s Dividend ETF Growth Is Being Fueled by Hong Kong‑Listed Stocks

Yinan Xiao, CFA, Sr. Analyst of Index Research & Development at Nasdaq

Phoebe Wang, CFA, Sr. Director of Index Research & Development at Nasdaq

Dividend strategies have long been one of the most popular factor allocations in China’s equity ETF market. Over 2024 and 2025, assets continued to grow, with a rising share of new AUM flowing into China-listed dividend ETFs tracking Hong Kong–listed stocks. Looking beneath the surface, performance and flow patterns have begun to diverge between A‑share and HK-listed stock dividend exposures.

China’s dividend ETF growth is picking up pace

Dividend‑related equity ETFs have consistently represented the largest factor allocation by AUM in China’s equity ETF market. As of end 2025, dividend‑related ETFs account for around 4% of total equity ETF AUM in China, with assets of roughly US$29 billion, compared with a total equity ETF market of about US$651 billion (Chart 1).

By comparison, dividend‑related ETFs in the United States represent a slightly higher penetration of approximately 6% of total equity ETF AUM, with assets of around US$570 billion out of a broader equity ETF market exceeding US$10 trillion. While US dividend ETFs have expanded broadly in line with the overall equity ETF market over time, China’s dividend ETF segment has shown a clearer acceleration in AUM growth since 2015, as reflected in both the level and growth rate comparisons (Chart 1).

Chart 1: Dividend-related vs other equity ETFs: AUM growth trends in China and US.



From A share underlying to Hong Kong-listed stocks underlying: China’s dividend ETF AUM takes off

Chart 2 further breaks down China’s dividend ETF AUM by underlying. Following the launch of the first dividend related ETF in 2006, assets remained negligible for more than a decade. AUM began to build after 2018, driven primarily by A share dividend ETFs, reaching around US$4 billion by early 2022. From 2023 onward, asset growth accelerated sharply. While A share products continued to account for the majority of assets, Hong Kong Stock Connect dividend ETFs emerged as an increasingly important source of incremental AUM, particularly from 2024. As of December 31, 2025, total dividend ETF AUM in China exceeded US$29 billion , including approximately US$12 billion, representing over 40% of total AUM, linked to Hong Kong–listed exposure.

Chart 2: China dividend ETFs: accelerating AUM growth across different underlying



Dividend ETFs with Hong Kong-listed stocks underlying pull ahead on performance

That surge in new allocations was followed by a divergence in performance over the most recent one year period. As of December 31, 2025, dividend ETFs with Hong Kong underlying stocks delivered median one-year total return of 20%, compared with 3% for A-share dividend ETFs. The two largest ETFs with Hong Kong-listed Stocks underlying rose 26% for 513630 SH and 18% for 159691 SZ, compared with 5% for 512890 SH, the largest A-share dividend ETF, while 510880 SH, the second largest, was broadly flat (Chart 3). Over the same one year period, inflows continued to favor dividend ETFs with Hong Kong-listed stocks underlying, with demand for A-share dividend strategies remaining selective.

Chart 3: One-year dividend-related ETF performance & flows



Quality vs. value: what separates dividend ETFs with different exposure?

To explain the performance differences between A‑share and HK-listed stock dividend ETFs, we use the Fama-French factor model, a widely used framework that helps break down returns into a few common investment characteristics, such as market risk (beta), company size, value vs. growth, and quality vs. non‑quality. Using this approach, we find that HK-listed stock dividend ETFs tend to carry lower overall market risk and exhibit a quality tilt, giving them a more defensive profile (Chart 4). A-share dividend ETFs share similar low‑beta exposure and quality characteristics, but also show a statistically significant value tilt (Chart 5).

Chart 4: Hong Kong-listed stock dividend ETFs tilt toward low‑beta and quality



Chart 5: A share dividend ETFs show higher sensitivity to value factor



HK listed stock dividend ETFs see stronger inflows, supported by insurance demand

Flows and holdings data together point to a divergence in the source of incremental demand between A‑share and HK-listed stock dividend ETFs (Chart 6). As of end‑December 2025, A‑share dividend ETFs remained larger in aggregate, with approximately US$ 17 billion in AUM, compared with US$ 12 billion for HK-listed stock dividend ETFs.

Despite this difference in size, net inflows into the two segments over the same period were broadly comparable, totaling around US$ 4 billion for A‑share dividend ETFs and US$ 5 billion for HK-listed stock dividend ETFs. Given the smaller starting base, this resulted in a faster pace of asset accumulation for HK-listed stock dividend ETFs.

Chart 6: Dividend ETF AUM & one-year flows by underlying listing



Chart 7 combines AUM and holdings data to illustrate how the expansion of dividend ETFs between 2024 and 2025 was reflected at the product level. The increase in AUM across most ETFs is evident from the wider bars over the period, with 510880 SH standing out as a notable exception.

At the same time, holdings data point to a gradual decline in concentration. The combined weight of the top 10 holdings fell for most dividend ETFs, suggesting a shift toward more diversified portfolios as assets grew. Besides, holdings composition also differs by investor type. Pension and insurance investors (shown in blue) are more concentrated in HK-listed stock ETFs, while mutual funds (shown in orange account for a larger share of holdings in A‑share dividend ETFs.

Chart 7: Holdings by investor type (%)



Conclusion

The rise and fast growth of China dividend ETFs has been accompanied by observable differences across products linked to A‑share and Hong Kong–listed stock universes. Recent data show variation in asset growth patterns, performance outcomes, factor exposures, and investor composition between the two segments. These patterns represent current market observations, and continued monitoring will be important for assessing how dividend ETF characteristics and investor behavior evolve as the market develops further.



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