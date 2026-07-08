CAIQ: An ETF for The New Era of Income Generation

It’s a tough time to be a yield-seeking investor relying on fixed income. Bond yields are trending down. Meanwhile, achieving stable payouts is difficult given swings in interest rates and market volatility. Finally, many sources of yield are taxed as ordinary income, resulting in significant tax drag.*

But there’s good news amidst these notable headwinds. With Autocallables, investors may now be able to realize impressive, stable yields using a strategy once reserved for sophisticated institutional players.

Autocallable Income, in Brief

Autocallable Income is an derivatives-based income strategy that pays coupons and returns principal at maturity (or when called early) as long as an equity reference index (e.g. S&P 500 or Nasdaq-100®) does not fall below a specific level.

Understanding the Three Possible Outcomes

During the life of an Autocallable, an investor will experience three possible outcomes:

The reference equity index rises or stays flat. The investor will receive income until the note is called, at which point the principal is returned.

The investor will receive income until the note is called, at which point the principal is returned. The equity index falls but stays above the specified barrier level (e.g. -40%) . Should this occur, the investor will receive income for the full five years and receive their principal at the end.

. Should this occur, the investor will receive income for the full five years and receive their principal at the end. The equity index falls substantially, declining below the barrier level. If the market falls below the barrier, the investor will stop receiving coupon payments. Should the index recover above the barrier threshold, coupon payments will resume. However, if the market remains at or below the barrier by maturity, the investor will incur a loss on principal equal to the market decline.

Introducing CAIQ: An Autocallable ETF that has yielded over 17%

Investors in search of yields that are higher than fixed income and equity income strategies now have an alternative in the convenient form of an exchange traded fund. The underlying MerQube index of the Calamos Nasdaq Autocallable Income ETF (CAIQ) sports a weighted average coupon of 17.69% as of June 17, 2026.

Where CAIQ Fits in a Portfolio

CAIQ may play different roles for investors, depending on their portfolio needs. As an income model addition, the ETF may be a substitute for other income-generating assets. CAIQ can also act as an equity alternative—allowing investors to seek high income alongside calculated market risk. Finally, as credit replacement, CAIQ may help generate income while reducing the duration risk associated with fixed income.

The Bottom Line

Income-oriented investors face clear challenges with today’s market landscape. But with Autocallables, the potential for compelling, stable yields remains—and may offer tax advantages depending on individual circumstances.

*Any potential tax advantages depend on individual circumstances.

Before investing, carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. Please see the prospectus and summary prospectus containing this and other information which can be obtained by calling 1-866-363-9219. Read it carefully before investing.

An investment in the Fund is subject to risks, and you could lose money on your investment in the Fund. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Your investment in the Fund is not a deposit in a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) or any other government agency. The risks associated with an investment in the Fund can increase during times of significant market volatility. The Fund also has specific principal risks, which are described below. More detailed information regarding these risks can be found in the Fund's prospectus.

Performance data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. The MerQube Nasdaq-100 Vol Advantage Autocallable Index should not be considered a proxy for CAIQ. Coupon data is not representative of the actual distribution amount of the Fund, which includes fees and expenses. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

The principal risks of investing in the Calamos Nasdaq® Autocallable Income ETF include: autocallable structure risk, contingent income risk, early redemption risk, barrier risk, authorized participant concentration risk, calculation methodology risk, cash holdings risk, correlation risk, costs of buying and selling fund shares, counterparty risk, credit risk, derivatives risk, equity securities risk, index risk, interest rate risk, investment in a subsidiary, laddered portfolio risk, liquidity risk, market maker risk, market risk, new fund risk, non-diversification risk, premium-discount risk, secondary market trading risk, swap agreement risk, tax risk, trading issues risk, valuation risk, and volatility target index risk.

Autocallable Structure Risk: The Fund's returns are correlated to the performance of a synthetic portfolio of autocallable notes tracked by the Laddered Autocall Index. Autocallable notes have specific structural features that may be unfamiliar to many investors.

Contingent Income Risk: Coupon payments from the Autocalls are not guaranteed and will not be made if the Underlying Index falls below the Coupon Barrier on observation dates. This means the Fund may generate significantly less income than anticipated during market downturns.

Early Redemption Risk: Autocalls in the Portfolio may be called before their scheduled maturity if the Underlying Reference Index reaches or exceeds the Autocall Barrier on observation dates. This automatic early redemption could force reinvestment of that portion of the portfolio at lower rates if market yields have declined.

Barrier Risk: If the Underlying Reference Index falls below the Protection Level Barrier at the maturity of an Autocall in the Portfolio, that portion of the Portfolio will be fully exposed to the negative performance of the Underlying Reference Index from its initial level. This conditional protection creates a binary outcome that can result in sudden, significant losses if barriers are breached.

Nasdaq®, and Nasdaq-100® are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and is licensed for use by Calamos Advisors LLC. The Fund has not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Fund is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE FUND(S).

Neither MerQube, Inc. nor any of its affiliates (collectively, “MerQube”) is the issuer or producer of Calamos Nasdaq® Autocallable Income ETF (“CAIQ”) and MerQube has no duties, responsibilities, or obligations to investors in CAIQ. The index underlying CAIQ is a product of MerQube and has been licensed for use by Calamos Advisors LLC. Such index is calculated using, among other things, market data or other information (“Input Data”) from one or more sources (each such source, a “Data Provider”). MerQube® is a registered trademark of MerQube, Inc. This trademark has been licensed for certain purposes by Calamos Advisors LLC in its capacity as the issuer of CAIQ. CAIQ is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MerQube, any Data Provider, or any other third party, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in CAIQ particularly, nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Input Data, MerQube Nasdaq-100® Vol Advantage Index (“MQUSQVA”), MerQube Nasdaq-100® Vol Advantage Autocallable Index (“MQAUTOQL”), or any associated data. Neither MerQube nor the Data Providers make any representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the shares of CAIQ or to any member of the public, of any kind, including regarding the ability of the MQUSQVA or MQAUTOQL to track market performance or any asset class. MQUSQVA and MQAUTOQL are determined, composed and calculated by MerQube without regard to Calamos Advisors LLC or CAIQ. MerQube and Data Providers have no obligation to take the needs of Calamos Advisors LLC or the owners of CAIQ into consideration in determining, composing or calculating MQUSQVA or MQAUTOQL. Neither MerQube nor any Data Provider is responsible for and have not participated in the determination of the prices or amount of CAIQ issued or sold or the timing of the issuance or sale of CAIQ or in the determination or calculation of the equation by which CAIQ is to be converted into cash, surrendered or redeemed, as the case may be. MerQube and Data Providers have no obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of CAIQ. There is no assurance that investment products based on MQUSQVA or MQAUTOQL will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns. MerQube is not an investment advisor. Inclusion of a security within an index is not a recommendation by MerQube to buy, sell, or hold such security, nor is it considered to be investment advice.

NEITHER MERQUBE NOR ANY OTHER DATA PROVIDER GUARANTEES THE ADEQUACY, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS AND/OR THE COMPLETENESS OF MQUSQVA, MQAUTOQL, OR ANY DATA RELATED THERETO (INCLUDING DATA INPUTS) OR ANY COMMUNICATION WITH RESPECT THERETO. NEITHER MERQUBE NOR ANY OTHER DATA PROVIDERS SHALL BE SUBJECT TO ANY DAMAGES OR LIABILITY FOR ANY ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR DELAYS THEREIN. MERQUBE AND ITS DATA PROVIDERS MAKE NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, AND THEY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES, OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE OR AS TO RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED BY CALAMOS ADVISORS LLC, OWNERS OF CAIQ, OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY FROM THE USE OF MQUSQVA, MQAUTOQL, OR WITH RESPECT TO ANY DATA RELATED THERETO. WITHOUT LIMITING ANY OF THE FOREGOING, IN NO EVENT WHATSOEVER SHALL MERQUBE OR DATA PROVIDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, LOSS OF PROFITS, TRADING LOSSES, LOST TIME OR GOODWILL, EVEN IF THEY HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR OTHERWISE. THE FOREGOING REFERENCES TO “MERQUBE” AND/OR “DATA PROVIDER” SHALL BE CONSTRUED TO INCLUDE ANY AND ALL SERVICE PROVIDERS, CONTRACTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, AND AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVES OF THE REFERENCED PARTY.