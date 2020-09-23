Global Indemnity Group, LLC (GBLI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 24, 2020

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (GBLI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GBLI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that GBLI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.68, the dividend yield is 4.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GBLI was $21.68, representing a -37.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.65 and a 27.45% increase over the 52 week low of $17.01.

GBLI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Progressive Corporation (PGR) and Chubb Limited (CB). GBLI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.97.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GBLI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

