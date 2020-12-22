Global Indemnity Group, LLC (GBLI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2020

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (GBLI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GBLI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that GBLI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.95, the dividend yield is 3.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GBLI was $26.95, representing a -22.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.65 and a 58.44% increase over the 52 week low of $17.01.

GBLI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). GBLI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.44.

