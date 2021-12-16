Global Indemnity Group, LLC (GBLI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2021

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (GBLI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GBLI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that GBLI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.77, the dividend yield is 3.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GBLI was $25.77, representing a -19.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.98 and a 3.85% increase over the 52 week low of $24.82.

GBLI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). GBLI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.34.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the gbli Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.