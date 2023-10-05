Global Indemnity Group LLC - (GBLI) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Global Indemnity Group LLC - said on September 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shareholders of record as of October 9, 2023 will receive the payment on October 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $33.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.95%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.64%, the lowest has been 2.55%, and the highest has been 4.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=231).

The current dividend yield is 1.51 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Indemnity Group LLC -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBLI is 1.75%, a decrease of 1.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.93% to 6,201K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.53% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Global Indemnity Group LLC - is 61.20. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 80.53% from its latest reported closing price of 33.90.

The projected annual revenue for Global Indemnity Group LLC - is 648MM, an increase of 5.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Richmond Hill Investments holds 2,397K shares representing 17.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,017K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,017K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBLI by 14.88% over the last quarter.

Berkley W R holds 920K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVFIX - American Beacon Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 336K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HWSIX - Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Value Fund Class I holds 316K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Global Indemnity Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC , through its several direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiary insurance companies, provides both admitted and non-admitted specialty property and specialty casualty insurance coverages and individual policyholder coverages in the United States, as well as reinsurance worldwide.

