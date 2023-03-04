Global Indemnity (GBLI) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Global Indemnity said on March 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 23, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 24, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $28.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.51%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.55%, the lowest has been 2.40%, and the highest has been 4.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.56 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.07 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Indemnity. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBLI is 0.31%, a decrease of 67.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.49% to 6,862K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Richmond Hill Investments holds 2,397K shares representing 16.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,017K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,003K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBLI by 4.29% over the last quarter.

Berkley W R holds 920K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 906K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBLI by 19.42% over the last quarter.

AVFIX - American Beacon Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 336K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 341K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBLI by 7.98% over the last quarter.

HWSIX - Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Value Fund Class I holds 316K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Global Indemnity Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC , through its several direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiary insurance companies, provides both admitted and non-admitted specialty property and specialty casualty insurance coverages and individual policyholder coverages in the United States, as well as reinsurance worldwide.

