GLOBAL INDEMNITY Earnings Results: $GBLI Reports Quarterly Earnings

GLOBAL INDEMNITY ($GBLI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.65 per share, missing estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $108,450,000, missing estimates of $116,280,000 by $-7,830,000.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GBLI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
GLOBAL INDEMNITY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of GLOBAL INDEMNITY stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CANNELL CAPITAL LLC added 46,167 shares (+23.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,662,012
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 26,893 shares (+34.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $968,148
- COVE STREET CAPITAL, LLC removed 22,313 shares (-33.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $803,268
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 7,600 shares (-0.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $273,600
- HUBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 6,433 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $231,588
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,376 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,536
- INNEALTA CAPITAL, LLC removed 1,768 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $58,750
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.