Global Hemp Group Expands Private Placement

Global Hemp (TSE:GHG) has released an update.

Global Hemp Group Inc. has upsized its previously announced non-brokered private placement from $445,000 to $600,000 by offering more units at the same price. The additional capital aims to boost the company’s general working capital and supports its dual focus on Industrial Hemp for environmental solutions and Health & Wellness for cancer treatment development. No insiders will participate in the offering, which highlights the company’s expansion and investment opportunities in sustainable and medical sectors.

