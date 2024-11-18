Global Health Limited Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

Global Health Limited (AU:GLH) has released an update.

Global Health Limited has announced that all resolutions presented at its 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, indicating strong shareholder support. The company, known for its innovative digital health solutions, continues to focus on enhancing healthcare services through technology. Investors may find interest in Global Health’s commitment to improving healthcare outcomes with its diverse range of software and SaaS products.

