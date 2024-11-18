News & Insights

Global Health Limited Prepares for 2024 Annual Meeting

November 18, 2024 — 10:29 pm EST

Global Health Limited (AU:GLH) has released an update.

Global Health Limited is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where shareholders will review financial statements and vote on key resolutions. The meeting will also include a business update and a general Q&A session, offering insights into the company’s future strategies. This event provides a vital opportunity for investors to assess the company’s current performance and future prospects.

