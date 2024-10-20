News & Insights

Global Health Limited: CEO Discusses Future Strategies

October 20, 2024

Global Health Limited (AU:GLH) has released an update.

Global Health Limited’s CEO, Mathew Cherian, will discuss the company’s latest quarterly results and future plans in a live interview today. The presentation used will also be featured at the upcoming MicroCap conference, highlighting Global Health’s digital health solutions aimed at enhancing healthcare service delivery. Investors and market enthusiasts can look forward to insights on the company’s strategic focus areas for the year ahead.

