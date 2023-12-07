Global Giants: 3 Stocks to Buy in Emerging Economies

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Emerging economies are undoubtedly a good alternative to consider when making investments. By investing in emerging markets stocks, we can obtain exponential returns due to the great capacity for growth that these companies can have within these developing economies. Here are three emerging economies stocks to consider adding to your portfolio.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (PBR)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (NYSE:PBR), or Petrobras, is a Brazilian energy company that is an attractive investment option to strengthen your portfolio.

In Q3 2023, Petrobras has demonstrated impressive financial performance, maintaining a solid EBITDA of $13.7 billion and controlling its debt by $61 billion, even with the start of FPSO Anita Garibaldi.

It has also achieved a record production of 3.98 million barrels of oil, and has returned to society with tax and dividend payments of R$65.5 billion.

Looking to the future, Petrobras has signed an agreement with the Government of Rio de Janeiro to explore CO2 capture and storage (CCUS) pilot projects in the region.

This step reflects its commitment to innovative solutions, including the evaluation of low-carbon hydrogen options. The company had already announced in May its plans for a CCUS pilot project in northern Rio de Janeiro, with the capacity to store 100,000 tons of CO2 annually.

In addition, Petrobras has secured new natural gas contracts with CEG and CEG RIO, with an estimated total value of R$51.6 billion and valid until December 2034. These contracts seek to regulate the supply of natural gas in the Rio de Janeiro market, with the approval of the State.

Sociedad Química Minera de Chile (SQM)

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM), a leading Chilean mining and chemical company, has emerged as a compelling option for investors in developing economies. In the third quarter of 2023, SQM reported solid results, excelling in its key divisions.

Despite a slight decline in revenues from the lithium business, the company celebrated record sales, surpassing 43,000 metric tons. Although prices declined, the company is confident of sustained growth driven by demand for electric vehicles and the global emissions reduction target.

In the lucrative iodine business, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile reported robust revenues of around $210 million in the third quarter of 2023, supported by a strong pricing environment. Demand increased, especially in the X-ray contrast media sector, despite a slight decline in more price-sensitive applications. SQM stood out as the only iodine producer to significantly increase its supply this year.

In the fertilizer sector, the company recorded revenues of close to $300 million in the third quarter, thanks to positive demand growth, projected to continue into 2024.

In addition to its commercial wins, it is engaged in strategic negotiations. The board of directors approved a plan in November 2023 related to properties in the Salar de Atacama, showing its commitment to Chilean market regulations.

It was also announced that SQM is in negotiations with Codelco to lease and operate Corfo’s properties in the Salar de Atacama.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), is a leading chipmaker. Said chips contribute to the technological heart of devices we use every day, from smartphones to networks.

Why consider it for your investment portfolio? The company’s financial performance is impressive, with significant revenues and profits, highlighting its ability to adapt and grow in the market.

What makes Taiwan Semiconductor even more attractive is its focus on sustainability. The company has shown its commitment to use 100% renewable energy in all its global operations by 2040. In addition, the chipmaker is leading the charge in Taiwan to develop a diversified renewable energy industry.

On the technology front, TSMC is at the forefront, collaborating with MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF) on the development of three-nanometer chips. This highlights its innovation and ability to strategically partner and stay ahead in advanced technologies.

