Global Freight Costs Settle as Lumber Prices Rise: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts

The near-term outlook for freight shipping costs: mixed. For trucking, expect a 5%-10% increase in medium-distance rates, due to the bankruptcy of venerable Yellow Trucking, the fifth-largest firm in the less-than-truckload sector. The loss of that capacity figures to halt and even reverse the recent slide in rates. Dry-van rates are off 22% vs a year ago. Flatbed rates: down 8% in the past two months.

Air cargo costs should come down soon, due to declining cargo volumes, now that ocean shipping bottlenecks have mostly eased. The cost of shipping by air from Europe to the U.S. is already back to pre-pandemic levels. China-to-U.S. rates are still a third above the pre-pandemic level, due to some expensive contracts that were signed during the peak of the air shipping boom. Those will expire shortly.

Watch out for a jump in lumber prices. The bad wildfire season in Canada, which supplies 80% of U.S. lumber imports, has burned 9.2 million hectares of forest, with another couple of months to go before cooler and wetter weather ends the danger.

Lumber prices are down recently due to softer home-building activity in early summer. But with inventories of existing homes for sale so thin, construction should pick up. The combination of rising demand and reduced supply could up lumber prices by 20%.

