Global ETFs: IXUS Offers Lower Fees and Higher Yield, While SPGM Has Scored Bigger Returns

Key Points

IXUS charges a slightly lower expense ratio and offers a higher dividend yield than SPGM

SPGM has outperformed IXUS over five years, but IXUS delivered a stronger 1-year total return as of early 2026

IXUS tilts toward financials and basic materials, while SPGM leans more into technology

10 stocks we like better than iShares Trust - iShares Core Msci Total International Stock ETF ›

The State Street SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:SPGM) delivers broader global coverage and a tech tilt, while the iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) focuses on non-U.S. stocks, boasts lower fees, and currently yields more.

Both SPGM and IXUS aim to cover the global equity landscape, but their approaches differ: SPGM mixes U.S. and international stocks for all-in-one exposure, whereas IXUS targets only non-U.S. companies. This comparison highlights key differences in cost, performance, sector allocation, and risk for investors considering a global or international ETF core.

Snapshot (Cost & Size)

Metric SPGM IXUS Issuer SPDR IShares Expense ratio 0.09% 0.07% 1-yr return (as of 2026-02-04) 21.1% 31.2% Dividend yield 1.9% 3.1% Beta 0.93 0.80 AUM $1.5 billion $55.1 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

IXUS looks marginally more affordable with its 0.07% expense ratio, and its 3.1% dividend yield outpaces SPGM’s 1.9%, potentially appealing to cost-conscious or income-focused investors.

Performance & Risk Comparison

Metric SPGM IXUS Max drawdown (5 y) -25.92% -30.05% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,539 $1,282

What's Inside

IXUS tracks over 4,100 international stocks, with a sector mix led by financial services (21%), industrials (15%), and basic materials (13%). Top holdings such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Samsung Electronics Ltd, and Asml Holding Nv reveal heavy exposure to Asia and Europe. The fund’s 13.3-year history and large asset base may appeal to those seeking a seasoned, liquid international vehicle.

SPGM holds about 2,900 companies spanning both U.S. and international markets, with a tilt toward technology (26%), financial services (17%), and industrials (12%). Its largest positions—Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT)—underscore a strong U.S. tech presence, offering a different risk-return profile compared to IXUS’s more diversified international focus.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What This Means For Investors

For retail investors seeking exposure to global stocks, State Street SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) and iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) are definitely two exchange traded funds (ETFs) worth exploring. Here’s what makes them tick.

First, let’s review how these funds have performed. Dating back to 2021, SPGM has delivered a total return of 71%, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. IXUS, meanwhile, has generated a total return of 50%, with a CAGR of 8.5%. That’s a significant difference, and one that prospective investors should bear in mind. The most likely cause of SPGM’s superior performance comes down to its substantial holdings of U.S. tech stocks like Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft.

Turning to other characteristics, both funds have similar expense ratios: 0.09% for SPGM and 0.07% for IXUS. As for income potential, IXUS offers more. It has a dividend yield of 3.1%, while SPGM has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Finally, IXUS is a much larger fund, with over $55 billion in AUM, while SPGM has about $1 billion in AUM. That gives IXUS an edge when it comes to liquidity — how easily investors can trade in and out of shares.

In summary, SPGM is a global fund with significant holdings of American big tech stocks. Those holdings have helped it deliver a superior performance to IXUS over the last five years, but it may dampen its appeal among investors seeking more international exposure. Furthermore, IXUS offers greater income given its higher dividend yield. IXUS is also far larger than SPGM based on AUM.

Should you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares Core Msci Total International Stock ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares Core Msci Total International Stock ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and iShares Trust - iShares Core Msci Total International Stock ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 14, 2026.

Jake Lerch has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.