Global ETFs Industry Reached a New Record of US$12.71 Trillion at the End Q1 2024

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reports that assets invested in the Global ETFs industry reached a new record of US$12.71 trillion at the end of March. The global ETFs industry gathered US$144.94 billion in net inflows in March, bringing year to date net inflows to US$397.61 billion, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)



Highlights

Assets invested in the global ETFs industry reached a record $12.71 Tn at the end of Q1 beating the previous record of $12.25 Tn at the end of February 2024.

Assets have increased 9.2% YTD, going from $11.63 Tn at end of 2023 to $12.71 Tn.

Net inflows of $144.94 Bn during Q1.

YTD net inflows of $397.61 Bn are the highest on record, the second highest YTD net inflows were $360.72 Bn in 2021 and the third highest YTD net inflows of 305.82 Bn in 2022.

58th month of consecutive net inflows.



“The S&P 500 index increased by 3.22% in March and is up 10.56% YTD in 2024. The developed markets excluding the US index increased by 3.62% in March and is up 5.26% YTD in 2024. Spain (up 10.72%) and Italy (up 6.34%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in March. The Emerging markets index increased by 1.50% during March and was up 2.08% YTD in 2024. Peru (up 10.27%) and Columbia (up 8.19%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in March”, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Growth in assets invested in the Global ETFs industry as of the end of March

At the end of March, the Global ETFs industry had 12,127 products, with 24,302 listings, assets of $12,71 Tn, from 741 providers listed on 80 exchanges in 63 countries.

During March, ETFs gathered net inflows of $144.94 Bn. Equity ETFs reported net inflows of $94.62 Bn during March, bringing YTD net inflows to $235.75 Bn, higher than the $30.31 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Fixed income ETFs gathered net inflows of $17.51 Bn during March, bringing YTD net inflows to $61.85 Bn, lower than the $69.83 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Commodities products reported net inflows of $1.15 Bn during March, bringing YTD net outflows to $6.38 Bn, lower than the $2.17 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $25.31 Bn during the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $71.53 Bn, higher than the $37.00 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $71.10 Bn during March. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY US) gathered $14.07 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows March 2024: Global

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

Mar-24 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-24 NNA

($ Mn)

Mar-24 SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY US 531,769.81 (9,783.40) 14,072.93 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO US 435,712.29 24,252.37 7,942.32 iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT US 17,830.68 13,970.74 6,201.48 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF IVW US 44,198.74 2,813.99 4,800.07 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF QUAL US 42,790.80 2,559.11 3,883.54 Blackrock US Equity Factor Rotation ETF DYNF US 7,175.19 6,798.25 3,574.83 Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund FBTC US 10,242.66 7,597.86 2,797.75 iShares US Treasury Bond ETF GOVT US 25,522.04 3,163.29 2,751.70 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF AGG US 104,838.50 4,737.98 2,641.45 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI US 386,770.99 7,989.85 2,568.75 Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ US 259,868.88 9,643.74 2,357.52 E Fund CSI 300 ETF 510310 CH 18,655.39 11,334.91 2,338.38 SBI-ETF Nifty 50 - Acc SBINIFT IN 21,232.94 2,091.42 2,123.29 iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF HEFA US 6,418.48 2,127.44 2,018.03 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF RSP US 54,660.73 1,208.47 1,986.37 UPAMC Taiwan High Dividend Momentum ETF 00939 TT 1,914.18 1,914.18 1,914.18 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF IEFA US 115,057.87 2,585.75 1,887.55 Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF EAGL US 1,796.98 1,788.55 1,788.55 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF EMXC US 12,957.81 3,729.25 1,752.90 Capital TIP Taiwan Select High Dividend ETF 00919 TT 6,036.64 2,559.97 1,693.75

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $2.60 Bn over March. WisdomTree Physical Silver - Acc (PHAG LN) gathered $832.90 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows March 2024: Global

Name Ticker NNA

($ Mn)

Feb-24 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-24 NNA

($ Mn)

Mar-24 WisdomTree Physical Silver - Acc PHAG LN 2,057.21 793.35 832.90 SPDR Gold Shares GLD US 59,081.83 (3,111.23) 520.21 iShares Physical Silver ETC - Acc SSLN LN 785.65 254.30 245.97 Hana Securities Hana CD Interest Rate Investment ETN 26 700026 KS 223.23 223.23 223.23 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - Acc XGDU LN 3,640.08 231.87 167.72 NH QV KIS CD Interest Rate Investment ETN 82 550082 KS 539.53 231.43 154.15 KB Securities KB KIS CD ETN 58 580058 KS 148.82 148.82 148.82 AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc GOLD FP 4,575.61 307.29 127.12 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust GLDM US 6,987.63 151.19 95.75 Xtrackers Physical Gold ETC (EUR) - Acc XAD5 GY 2,202.38 92.10 80.28

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during March.



Contact deborah.fuhr@etfgi.com if you have any questions or comments on the press release or ETFGI events, research or consulting services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.