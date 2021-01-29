US Markets
GLQ

Global equity funds see jump in inflows in week to Jan 27- Lipper

Contributor
Gaurav Dogra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/

Global equity funds witnessed higher inflows in the seven days to Jan. 27, as investors remained hopeful of an economic recovery despite worries about a potential delay in stimulus and short-term hurdles in vaccine distribution.

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Global equity funds witnessed higher inflows in the seven days to Jan. 27, as investors remained hopeful of an economic recovery despite worries about a potential delay in stimulus and short-term hurdles in vaccine distribution.

Investors purchased $19.3 billion in equities funds during the period, compared with $14.9 billion in the previous week, Lipper data showed.

Funds focused on information technology sector attracted $4.3 billion in inflows, the biggest in six weeks, an analysis of 12,739 equity funds based on Lipper's sector classification showed.

"While recent COVID-19 news and snail-paced vaccine rollouts are frightfully discouraging, the big picture does not change in terms of markets outlook," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi.

Investors purchased $15.3 billion in bond funds, while money market funds also attracted $12.4 billion, the biggest in four weeks, as per the data.

Fund flows into global equities, bonds and money marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2McTIz5

Global fund flows into equity sectorshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3qXwU57

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((gaurav.dogra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GLQ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular