Global Equities Tumble on Fears Governments Will Need More Stimulus to Battle Coronavirus

Another downbeat day is ahead for investors as global stimulus packages get a deep look from markets, which remain fixated on rising coronavirus infections and deaths.

European stock markets and U.S. stocks futures fell sharply on Wednesday, as investors weighed up whether stimulus packages announced by global governments can prevent a coronavirus-driven recession.

Giving up prior day gains, the Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 3.6% to 280.69, after closing up 2.3% on Tuesday. The German DAX 30 index fell 4.2%, the French CAC 40 index dropped 4.3% and the FTSE 100 index dropped 4.7%.

U.S. stock futures were down their daily limit, with Dow futures down 821 points, or nearly 4%, to 20,039. Those for the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq-100 futures fell 3.7% and 4.4%, respectively, each. The daily price limits prevent futures from moving 5% above or below a reference price set in the final 30 seconds of trading in the previous regular session.

Fresh losses came on the heels of an upbeat session on Tuesday as global governments announced pledges to shore up economies against the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned late on Tuesday that the U.S. jobless rate could climb to 20% without government action, Bloomberg reported. The infection has now spread to all 50 U.S. states.

“The measures announced will soften the blow to the economy, businesses and households, and, I imagine, significantly accelerate the recovery in equity markets when we get there,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst, U.K, & EMEA at OANDA, in a note to clients.

“For now though, investors still don’t know when that recovery will come and how much damage will happen in the interim. For that reason, the primary focus is still the number of new cases and fatalities,” he said.

The EU announced it will curb most foreign travel for 30 days to stop the virus’s spread, and the U.K. may this week announce its own emergency measures to close ports and airports.

The U.K. announced an unprecedented £330 billion ($397 billion) package to protect businesses and measures to support individuals hit by the pandemic. Measures have also been announced in hard-hit countries like Italy and Spain, which on Tuesday announced a €200 billion relief package to help businesses and individuals.

