Global Equities Surge in Response to U.S. Senate Deal on $2 Trillion Coronavirus Package

European stocks and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures climbed on Wednesday, amid investor relief after the U.S. Senate and White House negotiators reached agreement on a massive coronavirus stimulus bill following marathon talks.

European stocks and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures climbed on Wednesday, amid investor relief after the U.S. Senate and White House negotiators reached agreement on a massive coronavirus stimulus bill following marathon talks.

European stocks and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures climbed on Wednesday, amid investor relief after the U.S. Senate and White House negotiators reached agreement on a massive coronavirus stimulus bill following marathon talks.

Optimism ahead of that deal led to the best one-day gain for the Dow industrials since 1933. Announced shortly after midnight, the $2 trillion package will include direct deposits for all Americans and $367 billion in loans for small businesses.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed 4.3% to 316.84, with a 4% gain for the German DAX. Gains came even as the coronavirus death toll in Italy, the epicenter of Europe’s outbreak, shot back up on Tuesday, after two straight days of declines. The rate of infections, though, appears to have stabilized. Elsewhere, Spain posted its largest death toll in a single day since its outbreak began on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures climbed 723 points, or 3.5%, to 21,321, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures were up more than 2% each. The Dow soared 2,112.98 points or 11.37%, to close at 20,704.91 on Tuesday, as lawmakers inched toward that rescue package. Oil prices also rose, with West Texas Intermediate crude up by 2%.

Asian markets also rose sharply, with the Nikkei 225 index surging 8%.

The Senate reconvenes at noon and is expected to easily pass the legislation, which will then go to the House of Representatives.

It comes as the U.S. faces its own growing coronavirus crisis, with most of the country, including New York, New Jersey, Illinois and California, seeing some kind of restrictions on movement and travel.

President Donald Trump said in an interview on Tuesday that he’d like to see the country back up and running by Easter (April 12), but some experts have pushed back against an early ease in restrictions. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that an alarming and rapid spread of the virus in New York City would crush intensive-care units in two weeks.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_aeebdda6c07988fcd732899b.json

“The only worry is, if the measures announced in the last few days — that is, the Fed’s unlimited QE and this $2 trillion plan — don’t create a sustained rebound, it is unclear what will,” said Connor Campbell, financial analyst at Spreadex.

“There are always the plans the G-7 hinted at on Tuesday, though given the level of international cooperation required for that, who knows when they will materialize,” said Campbell, in a note to clients.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.