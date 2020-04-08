Global Equities Struggle as Coronavirus Fallout Continues to Grip Investors

Global equities headed lower on Wednesday, weighed as the coronavirus crisis continued to dominate. Grim economic forecasts from Germany and France and the failure of euro-area finance ministers to agree on a plan to combat the pandemic added to the gloom.

U.S. stock futures are slightly higher in choppy trade, while European stocks are under pressure after a meeting of euro-area finance ministers failed to agree on a united plan to confront the virus, which has affected more than 1.4 million people worldwide.

After thwarting a second day of gains, U.S. stock futures swing between gains and losses, with Dow industrials futures last flat at 22,492. Investors are waiting for minutes from two unscheduled Federal Open Market Committee meetings, due at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

Sharper losses were seen in Europe, where the Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 1.1% to 322.57. The French CAC 40 slid 1.9% and the German DAX dropped 1.1%.

The Bank of France predicted a 6% slump in that country’s first quarter gross domestic production — the biggest fall since the World War II. A separate survey from five leading German institutions said Germany’s economy would slump 9.8% in the second quarter, the worst figure since records began in 1970.

That is as a Eurogroup meeting of finance ministers ended early on Wednesday after 16 hours of talks, and no agreement on a united approach to shouldering the burden of the virus’s fallout.

The FTSE 100 index fell 1.5% as U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson remained in intensive care due to a worsening coronavirus infection and as cases and deaths in that country continued to rise.

Investors were rattled on Tuesday by news of a rising death toll in places like New York and the U.K. But strategists at Deutsche Bank offered one explanation for higher Tuesday numbers, noting that a high rate of change is often due to less complete reporting over the weekend.

Global cases now stand at more than 1.4 million, according to data aggregated by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. U.S. infections have reached nearly 400,000.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_e16f29bf9ae50df61af39ea8.json

Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group, said pandemic curves may not flatten in time for the April deadlines that many countries set to review any lockdown measures. That means many countries will be enduring another three weeks of restrictions.

“An extension of lockdowns and associated deeper economic hardship is probably priced in but raises the chance of a retest of the March lows in stock markets,” said Lawler, in a note to clients.

“Traders are trying to pick a bottom in shares and scientists are trying to pick the peak in the pandemic. Both exercises typically result in a lot of false starts before the real thing,” he said.

