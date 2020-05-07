Global Equities Rise on Trade Talk Hopes

Global equities climbed on Thursday, boosted by hopes for trade talks between Washington and Beijing next week, even as data showed millions more Americans filed for unemployment claims.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 288 points, or 1.2%, to 23,801, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures gained more than 1.3% each. Wednesday saw losses for the Dow and S&P, but not the Nasdaq Composite, as investors continue buying technology stocks amid the pandemic.

U.S. government data showed that 3.2 million people filed claims for unemployment benefits, a horrific number, but well below the weekly figures of more than 6 million recorded after lockdowns to fight the coronavirus led to widespread economic damage. The data comes ahead of Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report, which will likely be one of the worst on record.

The potential for rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China is adding another worry to an already loaded investor plate. But stock futures rose after a report by Bloomberg News that top trade negotiators Robert Lighthizer and Liu He are expected to speak on U.S.-China trade as early as next week.

President Donald Trump has hinted he will nix a phase-one trade deal if he doesn't see progress on China’s side. That country was a bright spot Thursday, as exports unexpectedly rose in April, gaining 3.5% from a 6.6% fall in March.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, told clients in a note that markets liked what they saw because it means China “could quickly recover from the pandemic.”

Europe stocks also saw gains, with a 0.5% gain for the Stoxx Europe 600 index. U.K. stocks rose after the Bank of England left key interest rates and its bond-buying program unchanged. But the central bank delivered a dire forecast that suggests it might increase those bond purchases at its June meeting.

Norway’s central bank cut its key policy rate by a quarter percentage point to 0%, as that country tries to cope with plunging oil prices and the pandemic. Crude prices were up about 10% on Thursday, partly supported by data indicating China’s appetite for the commodity rose in April versus March.

Shares of Peloton Interactive were up 15% in premarket after the connected exercise-equipment company said sales topped $500 million in its recent quarter, as demand soared for its at-home exercise bike amid the pandemic.

Lyft was up more than 13% on better-than-expected results for the ride-share company.

Earnings from Bristol-Myers boosted those shares in premarket, with Hilton, Raytheon and JetBlue earnings ahead, followed by Uber, Roku and GoPro earnings after the close.

Investors got deal news in Europe, with Spain’s Telefonica and U.S. tycoon John Malone’s cable group Liberty Global combining their U.K. operations in a 50-50 joint venture to form a new telecom giant.

BT Group tumbled 7% in the face of that fresh competition, and after news it would cancel its dividend until 2022 to fund a restructuring to help it cope with coronavirus fallout.

