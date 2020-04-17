Global Equities Rise on Pandemic-Drug Hopes and U.S. Reopening Plan

European stocks and U.S. equities are higher on Friday, with optimism over the world’s battle against the pandemic growing after positive news over a Gilead drug.

Investors appear to be shrugging off news that China’s gross domestic product shrank by 6.8% in the first quarter, the first decline since the survey started in 1992.

Equities are climbing as investors seize on hopes for a coronavirus treatment and after President Donald Trump outlined a plan for the reopening of the American economy.

The publication STAT News reported Thursday that the Gilead Sciences (ticker: GILD) drug remdesivir is helping patients with Covid-19 coronavirus infections make rapid recoveries. Gilead told STAT only that it looks forward to more data becoming available, and at least one analyst cautioned against excessive enthusiasm, but the report remains a welcome bit of good news in the global battle against the Covid-19.

Gilead shares rose nearly 12% in premarket trading, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 3.3%. S&P 500 futures gained 3% and Nasdaq Composite futures have jumped 2.3%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed 3.2%, while the German DAX gained 3.8%, the French CAC 40 gained 4.2% and the FTSE 100 index added 3.4%.

Interest in assets seen as havens diminished, with gold prices dropping more than 1% to $1,711.20 an ounce.

Read more

Investors seized on signs of potential progress over a treatment for the potentially fatal illness, as well as

Guidelines rolled out by President Donald Trump for reopening the U.S. economy offered an additional lift, though he didn’t indicate a clear time frame. The U.S. appears to be at the center of the worst outbreak as Europe’s infections slow and some countries have started relaxing restrictions.

Still, economic data continues to paint a grim picture of the virus’s toll. The latest Chinese data showed first-quarter gross domestic product shrank by 6.8%, the first decline since the survey started in 1992. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted an 8.3% decline.

“The two things that are now underpinning this bullish market sentiment are hopes for easing restrictions and the potential for a medical breakthrough. Until we start to see either of those undermined, further upside looks likely for risk-assets,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG, in a note to clients.

The stocks most affected year to date by the viral outbreak are taking off.

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) shares gained 17.5% in premarket trading. Theater operator AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock gained 25.4%, the retailer Kohl’s (KSS) rose 12.4%. And shares of Carnival (CCL), the cruise operator, were up 10.1%.

That group of four stocks was down 64% year to date on average as of Thursday’s closing price.

Stock in aerospace companies—an industry hammered by the virus—are rising as well. Boeing (BA) stock was up 9.7% in premarket trading. Jet engine maker General Electric (GE) shares were up 8%. And American Airlines (AAL) shares rallied 8.1%.

Those three shares were down 55% year to date on average, as of the close on Thursday.

Stocks that have been havens for investors, though, are down a little.

Stock in the gold miner Newmont (NEM) stock is down 4%. Walmart (WMT) stock is off 1%. And virtual-meeting software provider Zoom Video Communications (ZM) shares are down 3.5%. That trio of stocks was up 55% year to date on average, as of the close of trading.

Write to Barbara Kollmeyer at bkollmeyer@marketwatch.com and Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.