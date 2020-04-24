Global Equities Mixed as Investors Struggle With Coronavirus Fallout

Global equities are mixed on the last trading day of the week, with losses in Europe and gains for U.S. stock futures as investors weigh up coronavirus headlines.

European stocks were lower on Friday amid fresh data showing the extent of the coronavirus fallout, and disappointment over a promising treatment for the illness. U.S. stock futures have reversed previous losses and were pointing higher.

Global equities were mixed on Friday, as investors weighed up evidence of more economic fallout from the deadly virus and reports of a disappointing trial of Gilead Sciences potential treatment for the illness.

“Despite signs this week of progress in the fight against the deadly virus, investors have lost their appetite for riskier assets after a batch of poor economic data spread concerns on the severity of the impact coronavirus has had,” said Pierre Veyret, technical analyst at ActivTrades, in a note to clients.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index dropped 0.7%, while the German DAX and Spain’s IBEX fell 1% and 1.5%, respectively. Fresh data showed German business sentiment plunging to its lowest level ever in April. That is after European Union leaders failed to agree on a long-term stimulus package on Thursday.

But Wall Street could see a more positive start, with Dow futures reversing an earlier loss and gaining 73 points, as investors tried to shake off a report that an early trial of Gilead Sciences’ antiviral drug remdesivir had flopped.

Gilead gloom halted a rally for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes, which saw a lackluster finish on Thursday.

Investors may be drawing some cheer from news the House of Representatives on Thursday approved the $484 billion extension of coronavirus relief, in money mostly targeted to small business. That is after data showing more than 26 million Americans are now jobless due to the virus.

Investors are waiting on durable goods data for Friday, with economists estimating a 13% drop in March. The University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey for April is also due for release.

On the corporate front, shares of Intel Corp. fell by more than 4% in premarket trading after the chip maker reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings, but delivered a cautious outlook amid concerns about a coronavirus-driven recession.

In Europe, shares of Stoxx-600 heavyweight Nestlé climbed nearly 3% after reporting a solid first quarter, as consumers went on a buying spree for its frozen food products. The company also maintained its full-year outlook, though it cautioned of potential fallout from Covid-19.

