Global Equities March Higher, Ignoring Oil

Investors are looking past continued losses for oil prices to focus on earnings season, with global equities higher for Wednesday.

Global stocks are bouncing back after a selloff in oil led to sharp losses on Tuesday, as investors focus on corporate earnings.

Global equities rebounded from a sharp selloff driven by tumbling oil prices as investors focused on corporate results and news of more U.S. coronavirus aid for small businesses.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 281 points, or 1.2%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq Composite futures were up 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively. Oil, which turned negative earlier this week as the May contract for WTI crude oil expired, was positive. The June contract for WTI was $11.05 a barrel, while the contract for Brent, the international benchmark, was $19.37 a barrel

Read more

Oil prices have been dogged by too much supply, a lack of storage space, and demand lost as the coronavirus pandemic has forced economies to shut down.

“I’d say oil markets are telling us how bad things are right now, while equity markets tell us how good or bad investors hope/fear things will be next year,” Neil Wilson, chief market analyst for Markets.com, told clients in a note.

It remains to be seen whether stocks will retest the lows or if what investors have been seeing is a pause in the rally, said Wilson. “Earnings are not telling us an awful lot as uncertainty reigns. The key is the emergence from lockdown and restart of economies. And of course, finding a vaccine.”

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_44f10a8022045e4ce4650714.json

With earnings season well under way, first-quarter results were a driver of Wednesday’s moves.

Investors were cheered by an upbeat report from Swiss drugmaker Roche, which unlike many companies said it is sticking with its financial forecasts for 2020 view. Sales were higher in the first quarter. The stock, which is heavily weighted in the Stoxx 600 index, rose more than 1%.

Netflix (ticker: NFLX) shares ticked down 1.3% after reporting results after Tuesday’s close. Wall Street was wowed by the video-streaming company’s 15.8 million jump in new subscribers but Netflix warned that viewership would likely decline when stay-at-home orders are lifted.

Another beneficiary of people spending more time in front of their screens was Snap (SNAP), parent company to Snapchat. Shares were up 20% after the company reported a 44% jump in revenue and a 20% increase in daily active users.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) shares soared 4.1% after reporting results before the bell. Airlines have taken a hit during the pandemic as travel has largely ground to a halt. But Delta said that measures it has taken, including grounding flights and lowering executive pay, should help it to reduce its daily cash-burn rate. Delta has also received benefits under the Cares Act.

United Airlines (UAL), meanwhile, dipped 3.5% after announcing a $1 billion secondary offering late Tuesday.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) climbed 1.7% as shoppers stockpiling toilet paper and other products drove the company to report higher sales and earnings than Wall Street expected. Still, despite the gains, the company withdrew its guidance for the year.

Keeping coronavirus concerns front and center was a warning from the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield. In an interview on Tuesday, he said winter could bring an even-worse second wave of the virus alongside the seasonal flu, overwhelming hospitals.

But small businesses were set to get another round of much-needed aid after the Senate passed another coronavirus relief package worth about $500 billion to replenish exhausted funds for small businesses. It is expected to pass the House of Representatives Thursday.

Write to Barbara Kollmeyer at bkollmeyer@marketwatch.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.