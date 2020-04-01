Global Equities Kick off Quarter With Sharp Losses Amid Grim Coronavirus Forecast for The U.S.

The second quarter is off to a weak start, with losses in Europe led by banks and U.S. stock futures under pressure after health officials there released a grim projection of potential deaths in that country from the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. stock futures and European stocks are falling after President Donald Trump warned of a difficult two weeks ahead and health officials in that country predicted up to 240,000 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak.

European stocks and U.S. equity futures were under pressure to start the new quarter on Wednesday, with investors rattled after U.S. health officials warned of up to 240,000 deaths in that country from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2.7%, with the German DAX down 2.8% and the French CAC 40 and FTSE 100 index dropping around 4%. That is as Dow industrial futures fell over 700 points, or 3%, to 21,052, a day after the index logged its worst first quarter performance on record. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures also fell around 3.6% each.

Investors were starting out a new quarter with dismal news on the deadly coronavirus outbreak. President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned of a “rough two-week period” as the White House projected 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. from the coronavirus pandemic, even amid current social distancing guidelines.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, called on Americans to “step on the accelerator” with those efforts, and said the U.S. can do better than those dire predictions.

Read more here

The pandemic has killed more than 4,000 in the U.S. and infected 189,633, according to data aggregated by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. New York has been particularly hard hit by the virus, with over 1,000 deaths. The world-wide total is now 861,305.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets U.K., said it is still “remarkably premature” to talk of a bottom for stock markets, given rising infection and death rates across Europe and the U.S.

”Investors and market participants more broadly need to come to terms with the reality that the world as we know it is unlikely to be the same as the world we saw at the end of 2019,” Hewson told clients in a note. That, more than anything, makes it much more difficult to predict what a fair valuation is likely to be as we look toward the next decade.”

Data on Wednesday showed the IHS Markit eurozone manufacturing purchasing managers index fell in March to 44.5 from 49.2 in February, the lowest reading in 92 months.

Banks weighed down the main European index, with those in the U.K. leading the way south after announcing they would halt 2020 dividends at the request of the Bank of England. Among those, Barclays fell over 5% and HSBC Holdings tumbled 7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.