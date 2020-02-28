Global Equities Head for Worst Week Since 2008 as Coronavirus Fears Deepen

Wall Street was braced for another day of sharp selling, as investors appeared unwilling to hold stocks into the weekend after what’s shaping up to be the worst week for many stock indexes since the financial crisis.

Global equities were posed for the worst week since the 2008 financial crisis, as the fast-spreading coronavirus fueled uncertainty among investors, who scrambled for haven investments such as the Japanese yen or the euro.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slid nearly 200 points on Friday, but was down as much as 600 points at one stage, a day after the index’s historic one-day drop of 1,190.95 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures were down over 1% each. All three indexes closed in correction territory on Thursday, threatening to go deeper on Friday.

With weekly losses of more than 10%, U.S. stocks were facing the worst week since the global financial crisis, which was the same for European stocks. The Stoxx Europe 600 fell a further 3%, with major indexes pushing further into correction territory.

Wall Street’s slump cast a shadow across global markets, with Asian stocks sliding and the Nikkei 225 index dropping 3.7% as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he wanted to close all schools for a month.

Investors were flocking to government bonds, with the yield on the 10-year government bond dropping 10 basis points to 1.19%.

Markets have endured days of increasingly grim updates on fallout from the coronavirus, as new infections continue to rise even as countries enact stronger measures. Switzerland banned all events of over 1,000 people. And new cases cropped up in New Zealand and Nigeria on Friday.

JP Morgan reportedly asked its employees to avoid nonessential travel, Bloomberg News reported. That advice is “an early insight into how things could progress if the virus continues to spread throughout the western world,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG.

Oil prices were also a big loser, stumbling 3.5%, while gold saw few takers, with a 0.7% slide.

“People are no longer worried about buying a house or a car, their primary concern is whether the virus will emerge in their area, will their kids’ school close and will their family be quarantined,” said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading.

“This crisis will pass over the next several weeks or months, but make no mistake, conspicuous consumption is fading rapidly as consumers worry about what is truly important to them,” he said.

