Global Equities Fall as Coronavirus Cases Top One Million

European stocks fell and U.S. equity futures pointed to a weaker session on Friday, as fresh data revealed the devastating damages from the coronavirus pandemic, with infections now topping one million world-wide.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index slipped 0.5% after marginal gains on Thursday, with the FTSE 100 and German DAX indexes off 0.2% and 1%, respectively. Major energy companies, which led the way higher a day earlier, fell even as oil prices continued to push higher on Friday. BP shares fell nearly 3%.

U.S. equity futures indicated Wall Street may end the week with losses. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropped over 200 points, or 1.2%, to 21,030, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures fell over 1% each as nonfarm payrolls data loomed for later.

The deadly coronavirus outbreak has now reached 1,016,401 people according to aggregated data from Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering’s Centers for Systems Science and Engineering.

In Europe, where countries like Spain and Italy are reeling from massive infections and soaring death tolls, fresh data showed the effects of lockdowns that have ground economies to a halt.

The IHS Markit eurozone services purchasing managers index in March slumped to a reading of 26.4 from 52.6 in February, the worst-ever reading in the history of the series. In Italy, the services PMI fell to 17.4 in March, plunging from 52.1 in February, while Spain also recorded a record fall.

In the U.S., investors are looking ahead to March jobs data, though it was compiled ahead of many statewide closures and after weekly unemployment claims jumped to a shocking 6.6 million last week. Economists polled by MarketWatch expect an 82,000 decline in nonfarm payrolls and a slight rise in the unemployment rate to 3.7%.

“In the past few weeks, we’ve seen measures of unemployment surge higher, across the world, in Canada and Norway, Spain yesterday, as well as 1 million new claims for universal credit in the U.K. over the past two weeks,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in a note to clients.

“This will have an absolutely toxic effect on consumer spending in the weeks and months ahead, as consumers prioritize essential spending over discretionary,” he said.

Oil prices soared on Thursday, driving global equities higher, after President Donald Trump tweeted he’s confident Russia and Saudi Arabia will back down from a price war. West Texas Intermediate and global benchmark Brent crude contracts wobbled on Friday, but were last up 2% and 5%, respectively.

Trump is set to meet with several chief executives of oil companies at the White House on Friday.

