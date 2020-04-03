Global Equities Fall as Coronavirus Cases Top 1 Million. Oil Surges Again.

Investors are waiting for what could be more bad news on the job front ,with nonfarm payrolls due data later. European stocks fell and and U.S. equity futures are lower, but oil prices are soaring.

After Thursday’s gains, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropped over 200 points, or 1%, to 21,055, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures fell around 1% each.

Investors are looking ahead to March jobs data, though it was compiled ahead of many statewide closures and after weekly unemployment claims jumped to a shocking 6.6 million last week. Economists expect an 82,000 decline in nonfarm payrolls and a slight rise in the unemployment rate to 3.7%.

But some said any bad news may already be priced in, which would explain why stock futures are not reflecting bigger losses. Also ahead is Markit services PMI data and ISM non-manufacturing index, both for March.

The deadly coronavirus outbreak has now reached 1,016,401 people according to aggregated data from Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering’s Centers for Systems Science and Engineering.

In Europe, where countries like Spain and Italy are reeling from massive infections and soaring death tolls, fresh data showed the effects of lockdowns that have ground economies to a halt.

The IHS Markit eurozone services purchasing managers index in March slumped to a reading of 26.4 from 52.6 in February, the worst-ever reading in the history of the series. In Italy, the services PMI fell to 17.4 in March, plunging from 52.1 in February, while Spain also recorded a record fall.

“In the past few weeks, we’ve seen measures of unemployment surge higher, across the world, in Canada and Norway, Spain yesterday, as well as 1 million new claims for universal credit in the U.K. over the past two weeks,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in a note to clients.

“This will have an absolutely toxic effect on consumer spending in the weeks and months ahead, as consumers prioritize essential spending over discretionary,” he said.

Oil prices followed up Thursday’s massive rally with more gains on Friday. West Texas Intermediate and global benchmark Brent crude contracts were last up over 4% to $26.45 a barrel and 7% to $32.18 a barrel, respectively.

Prices gained after a report from Bloomberg citing an OPEC delegate who said a cut of 10 million barrels a day was realistic. A virtual meeting, to be led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, will be held on Monday. Those two countries have been locked in a price war that has been flooding the market with oil, while coronavirus shutdowns have crushed demand.

Crude futures rallied on Thursday after President Donald Trump tweeted that he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to reach an agreement to significantly cut production.

Trump is set to meet with several chief executives of oil companies at the White House on Friday.

