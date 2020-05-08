Global Equities Climb On Trade Talks, As Bleak U.S. Jobs Data Looms

Global equities were climbing on Friday, thanks to reports of a phone call between top U.S. and China trade negotiators. But investor’s mettle may be tested when data is released later that’s expected to show 21 million Americans lost their jobs in April due to pandemic shutdowns.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were last up over 200 points to 24,077, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures rising around 0.9%. That’s after Thursday’s session, which saw stocks close in positive territory and the Nasdaq Composite erase 2020 losses.

Asian stocks rose, and London markets were closed for a holiday, while the Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.6%.

Front and center for investors Friday is the nonfarm payrolls a report that could show 21 million Americans lost their jobs in April, pretty much one of the worst on record.

It’s a question of whether markets have priced in that jobs data and by how much, Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, told clients in a note.

For most of the grim economic and corporate news thus far, investors have largely been thinking it’s been factored into assets prices, said the analyst. So knee-jerk reaction to jobs data may be contained.

“If the trend is your friend, then a further recovery in asset prices is what you should be looking for, despite the devastating economic and corporate figures,” said Ozkardeskaya.

And a familiar topic that has cheered markets in the past doesn’t hurt when you’re facing historically awful jobs data.

Investors zeroed in on news Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke Friday morning and pledged to create favorable conditions for a Phase 1 trade deal.

That’s after President Donald Trump had threatened new tariffs as the two sides played a blame game over the pandemic.

