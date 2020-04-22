Global Equities Bounce as Brent Joins Oil Selloff

Investors are looking past continued losses for oil prices to focus on earnings season, with global equities higher for Wednesday.

Global stocks are bouncing back after Tuesday’s sharp losses, driven by a selloff in oil prices. Investor optimism has returned even as commodity prices keep falling on Wednesday.

Global equities rebounded on Wednesday from a sharp selloff driven by tumbling oil prices. Optimism was driven in part by upbeat earnings from companies like Roche, and gains came despite fresh pressure on crude.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 1.4%, with a similar gains for the German DAX and FTSE 100 indexes. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures, meanwhile, surged around 300 points, or 1.3%, to 23,233, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures up by around 1.4% each.

Wall Street suffered its worst session in three weeks on Tuesday as rapidly falling oil prices weighed on risk appetite. Already down 54% this week, the front-month June West Texas Intermediate crude contract, was last off 1.8% to $11.35 a barrel, while Brent crude joined the selloff, sliding 5% to $18.32.

Oil prices have been dogged by too much supply, a lack of storage and demand gutted by a coronavirus pandemic that has forced global economies to shut down.

“I’d say oil markets are telling us how bad things are right now, while equity markets tell us how good or bad investors hope/fear things will be next year,” Neil Wilson, chief market analyst for Markets.com, told clients in a note.

It remains to be seen whether stocks will retest the lows or if what investors have been seeing is a pause in the rally, said Wilson. “Earnings are not telling us an awful lot as uncertainty reigns. The key is the emergence from lockdown and restart of economies. And of course, finding a vaccine,” he added.

Investors were cheered by upbeat results from Swiss drugmaker Roche, which backed its 2020 view and reported higher first-quarter sales. Shares of the heavily-weighted Stoxx 600 company rose over 1%.

Stateside, shares of Netflix fell 1% in premarket trading Wednesday. The streaming video company reported a 15.77 million gain in new subscribers in the first quarter, more than double its pre-coronavirus forecast. But Chief Executive Reed Hastings said the company expects viewing to fall and membership growth to decelerate “as home confinement ends, which we hope is soon.”

Keeping coronavirus concerns front and center was a warning from the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield. In an interview on Tuesday, he said winter could bring an even-worse second wave of the virus alongside the seasonal flu, overwhelming hospitals.

