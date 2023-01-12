Global energy prices face a turbulent 2023: podcast

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The cost of natural gas has halved from a peak last year thanks to warmer weather and bulky European stores. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss why it’s too early for companies and households to rule out further supply shocks and price volatility.

