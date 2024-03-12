News & Insights

US Markets

Global electric car sales in February hurt by China's New Year celebrations

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

March 12, 2024 — 08:01 pm EDT

Written by Nick Carey for Reuters ->

By Nick Carey

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Global sales of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) rose at a tepid rate of 3% in February versus the same period last year mainly due to the impact of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, market research firm Rho Motion said on Wednesday.

The company said global sales hit 800,000 units. Sales in Europe grew 12% versus February of last year and rose 31% in the U.S. and Canada, but they fell 12% in China.

"The reason for the lower growth is because China is still the dominant market" for electric cars, Charles Lester, data manager at Rho Motion, told Reuters.

Sales demand for electric cars has cooled in recent months after rising dramatically for several years, as consumers wait for more affordable models to hit the market.

Lester said sales in China are up 34% so far this year, which he said provides a better indication of the performance of the market given that China's Lunar New Year last year fell in January.

Rho Motion expects global electric car sales to rise between 25% and 30% this year, Lester said.

(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Paul Simao)

((nick.carey@thomsonreuters.com; +44 7385 414 954;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.