Global Education Communities Corp. Reports Financial Results

Global Education Communities Corp. (GECC) reported a net loss of $21.3 million for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2024, despite an increase in certain educational and development revenues. The company’s financial results show a significant net income turnaround for shareholders, reporting $1.1 million compared to a $3.9 million loss in the previous year.

